How to watch Sorry, Baby online? Streaming details explored

Sorry, Baby is a 2025 A24 film written and directed by Eva Victor in her feature film debut. Victor stars as Agnes Ward, a literature professor in New England who has not moved forward after a sexual assault in grad school. The story shows her life when her best friend Lydie visits from New York while pregnant.

Theatrical release began on June 27, 2025, in limited theaters, expanding on July 18. Fans can now stream it online exclusively on HBO Max starting October 30 in the US. It airs on HBO linear at 8 p.m. ET.

Produced by Pastel Productions with Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, and executive producer Barry Jenkins, it premiered at Sundance on January 27, 2025, and won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. It also closed the Cannes Directors' Fortnight. Filmed in Ipswich and Massachusetts in March 2024 using an Alexa Mini LF camera.

The cast includes Naomi Ackie as Lydie, Lucas Hedges as Gavin, John Carroll Lynch as Pete, Louis Cancelmi as Preston Decker, Kelly McCormack as Natasha, Hettienne Park as Eleanor Winston, E.R. Fightmaster as Fran, Cody Reiss as Devin, Jordan Mendoza as Logan, Anabel Graetz as Professor Wilkinson, Jonathan Myles as the man she thought was Decker, Marc Carver as Doctor.

Liz Bishop as Elizabeth, Francesca D'Uva as Grocery Store Gianna, Alison Wachtler as Clerk, David J. Curtis as Judge, Kate Fitzgerald as Tracey Dover, Jesse Gabbard as Hector Woguard, Lucien Spelman as Kevin Faber, Celeste Oliva as Sophie, Chhoyang Cheshatsang as Thomas, Conor Sweeney as Jeremy, and uncredited Tierre Diaz and Jim Powers.

Sorry, Baby: Streaming details explored

HBO Max (US Exclusive)

Streaming starts October 30, 2025.

Available to all subscribers.

$9.99/month with ads, $15.99 ad-free, $19.99 ad-free with 4K.

HBO Linear

Airs tonight, October 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET

VOD Rent/Buy

Amazon Video

Apple TV

YouTube

Fandango

International Access

UK: Sky Cinema VOD, Sky Store, BFI Player.

Canada: Crave add-on (VOD).

Australia: Fetch TV (VOD).

India/Brazil/Germany: Amazon Video rent/buy.

Blu-ray release December 2025.

What is Sorry, Baby about: A look at Agnes's life

Sorry, Baby is told in five parts that jump between past and present. It starts in Agnes’s house in New England. She teaches at the same college where she attended with Lydie. Her home is full of books and old things and she has a cat she found in a parking lot. Years ago, her thesis advisor, Preston, assaulted her at a party. She never told anyone and just stopped moving forward.

Lydie comes to visit. She is seven months pregnant and lives in New York. When she talks about the baby and her husband, Agnes tries to act normally. She avoids questions about dating but Lydie notices something is wrong.

Agnes has small moments with other people. Gavin lives next door and plays loud music. He tries to talk to her. Natasha is a friend who jokes with her. Pete is a coworker who checks in. But Agnes keeps everything inside.

The film shows short flashbacks of the assault. It was at a party. Preston was someone she trusted. After it happened, she went quiet. She still sees his photo in the faculty directory.

Lydie shares her own fears about becoming a mom. Agnes starts to open up a little. They don’t have a big fight or a big cry. They just talk. Agnes says she feels stuck. Lydie listens.

The movie ends without a big fix. Agnes feeds the cat. She looks at old journals to write something. It shows healing is slow. Friendship helps even when it’s not perfect.

Stream Sorry, Baby on HBO Max on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Rent or buy on Amazon Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Fandango at Home.

