How many episodes are there in Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2? Details explained

This summer menu is going to be special as Sausage Party: Foodtopia is all set to arrive with its second season on August 13, 2025. The series is a spinoff of the film Sausage Party (2016). Amazon Prime has recently announced a renewal of its season 2, and fans can’t wait anymore to enter the foodland. Behind this adult animated television series are the creative minds of the showrunners, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Ariel Shaffer, and Kyle Hunter.

Season 2, which will have eight episodes, will pick up its plot from where Season 1 ended. The flood that destroyed the whole food community is now back to rebuild for the same with new characters, adventure, and satirical and controversial political views and opinions.

How many episodes are there in Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2?

Announced by Amazon Prime, the show’s second chapter will have a total of eight episodes, releasing on August 13, 2025. Viewers don’t have to wait weekly for the series to drop its new episodes, as all eight episodes will be released at once on its premiere day. The first season’s episode count was the same, which saw crazy food-based jokes and satirical views on politics, amidst struggling to survive so they wouldn’t end up as human food.

Release time of the eight episodes of the Suasage Party: Foodtopia season 2

Sausage Party: Foodtopisa’s release timings across various countries are as follows.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 12 AM, August 13 Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) 1 AM, August 13 Central Daylight Time (CDT) 2 AM, August 13 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 3 AM, August 13 Brazil Time (BRT) 4 AM, August 13 British Summer Time (BST) 8 AM, August 13 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 9 AM, August 13 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4 PM, August 13 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 5 PM, August 13

Where to watch Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2?

The series is exclusive to Amazon Prime, which means viewers can only binge-watch the show on Prime Video on August 13. A linear broadcast of the series is not planned, as it will remain exclusively within the Amazon Prime Video ecosystem.

Cast members of Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2

Seth Rogen as Frank Frankfurter: a sausage

Kristen Wiig as Brenda Bunson: a hot dog bun

Michael Cera as Barry: small, deformed sausage

Edward Norton as Sammy Bagel Jr.: a Jewish bagel

David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul-Lavash: died in the first season, but will reappear in the flashbacks.

Recurring and new members:

Will Forte as Jack (human friend of the foods)

Sam Richards as Julius (orange)

Stephanie Beard as Jeri Rice (flood survivor)

Iced Tea (Barry’s companion)

Rutabaga Ginsberg – Judge of Foodtopia

Christopher "Chris" Bologna – Enforcer

Kishka Hargitay – Enforcer

Pops – Criminal

Red Lentils

Jill – human survivor

Dijon – mustard princess

Trish – Empathatic nut

Sherman – Mystery cake

Trailer Breakdown of Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2

After the floods in season 1, the food gang in the mart is now looking to build a better place for themselves. The trailer opens with Frank and Brenda witnessing what they have achieved -it’s Foodtopia! In search of a safe haven free from human rule, the food buddies find themselves caught in conflicts of their own, as mistrust brews between the town’s old and new food members. They discover a new place where every food will find its fulfillment. But the war is on the way, and everyone is ready to get into the battlefield as humans are here again to invade their safe space. Will they survive this battle, or bow to human power and end up as their meal? Find out when the series premieres on August 13.