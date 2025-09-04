How many died in the Lisbon funicular accident? Portugal government declares “national mourning” as historic tourist spot derails

Lisbon funicular (Photo by Ágata Xavier/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Portugal's Gloria Lisbon funicular crashed on Wednesday (September 3, 2025). Several eyewitnesses claimed the funicular's brakes were supposedly not working, and it rolled down the hill and crashed into a house.

"We all started running away because we thought it was going to hit the one below. But it fell around the bend and crashed into a building," eyewitness Teresa d'Avo told the Portuguese media.

The Lisbon funicular is 140 years old, as it has been operating since 1885. The Gloria funicular is known as Ascensor da Gloria, or Elevador da Gloria. It connected the Pombaline downtown with the Bairro Alto. The Gloria funicular was declared a "National Monument" by the Portuguese government in 1997.

15 people passed away in the Lisbon funicular accident. 18 injured people were taken to the hospital, out of them five are seriously harmed. According to the BBC's report, the Portuguese government declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

Carris, the public transportation company in Lisbon, was in charge of running the Gloria funicular. The owner of the company visited the scene on Wednesday and released a statement, saying that regular maintenance was done regularly, including "daily, weekly, and monthly checks."

According to The Guardian's report, it took the authorities two hours to drag all the victims from under the wreckage. The city council immediately ordered all streetcars to be suspended and inspected. Carlos Moedas, the mayor of Lisbon, told the press that the accident was "tragic."

"It's a tragic day for our city... Lisbon is in mourning. It is a tragic, tragic incident," the mayor stated.

🇵🇹 At least 15 dead and 18 injured: 5 seriously, 13 lightly (including a child) after Lisbon's iconic Gloria Funicular, also known as the Elevador Da Glória, derailed, according to CNN Portugal. pic.twitter.com/aL0rPQxsHO — Pisklauren (@pisklauren) September 3, 2025

An investigation is underway for the Lisbon funicular accident

Portugal's public prosecutor's office launched an investigation on the day of the incident. Although it is in its early stages, officers are trying to find out the reason behind the funicular accident. Carris and the national transport safety authority are also running their separate investigations.

Portuguese news outlets interviewed bystanders, who shared that the carriage appeared to be unable to stop, claiming that the brakes were not working. One witness compared the crash to the collapse of a "cardboard box."

According to the BBC's report, the Lisbon funicular used to function on a water-based system back in the day. Then it ran on a steam-based system. Currently, it runs on electricity.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro's office released a public statement on Wednesday, expressing its condolences to the victims' families.

They also shared that they are actively monitoring the Lisbon funicular incident and have supported the public medical emergency authorities, health units, civil protection, security forces, and transportation, so that the victims could receive the support they need.

"The Government and the Prime Minister deeply regret the accident that occurred this afternoon in the Glória elevator in Lisbon, and express their deep consternation and solidarity with the victims and their families... The competent authorities will carry out the necessary investigations in due time to determine the causes of this unfortunate accident," they stated.

The investigation into the Lisbon funicular accident is ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates.