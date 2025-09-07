How is The Penguin related to The Batman 2022? Explained

the batman

The Penguin is a 2024 HBO original series which is based on a crafty criminal who takes over Gotham City after the fall of Falcon. Matt Reeves reintroduced Robert Pattinson as the new Batman in the 2022 movie. He redesigned the narrative of Gotham City and introduced new characters in the world of criminally centred Gotham City.

Audiences appreciated Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and also the film left the audience curious about how the penguin will be incorporated into the world of DC and how the storyline will continue.

The Penguin's connection with Batman

Penguin is a minor criminal working under the crime lord Carmine Falcon. He is smart, witty, and selfish. In the 2022 movie The Batman, he did not get the centre stage; it was very intriguing to see the rise of Penguin.

Soon after the fall of the Falcon, Gotham City struggled, lacking leadership, and the situation became completely chaotic. That's when the Penguin makes a heroic entry to make his mark on the criminal underworld The Gotham City.

In the show, The Penguin, which aired on HBO Max in 2024, it's evident how Oswald Cobblespot took advantage of the turbulence following Falcon's death and rose to leadership. This series is based on how Cobblespot paved his way to become one of the most notorious criminal lords of Gotham City.

After a harsh childhood full of bullying and an obsessive relationship with his mother, he was immensely attached to his mother, to the point of murdering his brothers to have her exclusively. From craving power and his mother’s love, he turned into a monster from childhood. His primary motivation is to achieve power and establish himself as a beloved and revered person in Gotham.

In short, The Penguin doesn’t just connect to The Batman - it completes it, bridging the aftermath of the film with the anticipation of what’s to come.