How did Luke Bryan’s sister die? Country singer clears up years of “misinformation” and reveals the truth about Kelly’s sudden death

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Luke Bryan attends the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Country music star Luke Bryan has revealed details about his sister’s death. The Country Girl hitmaker appeared on the October 28, 2025, episode of All There Is With Anderson Cooper and spoke about his sister Kelly Bryan’s death in 2007 and the misconception that his family had tried to cover it up:

"There’s some misinformation out there on the internet, and I think some people kind of wonder what happened and think that we’ve tried to cover it up."

Bryan stated that his sister suffered Sudden Death Syndrome and explained that only a small percentage of people die for no reason at all.

"But there is a very, very small percentage of people that die for no reason in the world. And it’s called sudden death syndrome, and that’s essentially what they described my sister’s death as.”

“Somebody just turned the switch off on her, and it was just tragic beyond words,” Luke Bryan described his sister’s tragic death in a new interview

Luke, who is currently a judge on American Idol, described his sister’s untimely demise in his interview with Anderson Cooper as though someone just shut off a switch:

“She was in her home doing her laundry, and it was Anderson, it was like, you know, somebody just turned the switch off on her, and it was just tragic beyond words."

He revealed that his family investigated her death because it was very strange. He added that they wanted to discover any underlying genetic issues that her children could have inherited. Bryan stated that it was a long time before doctors concluded that her death was a result of the Sudden Death syndrome.

The singer added that the test showed that his sister sustained an orbital bone injury as she fell:

“She had a pretty severe, like, orbital bone injury,” Luke noted. “So whether she fainted or not, I think she may have went into the floor and kind of knocked herself out. My nephew was 3 at the time.”

He described his sister as “everything in our lives” and confessed that he didn’t want to go to the funeral home, but when he did, he felt like “something, it was almost like a pressure valve released.”

