House of David season 1 recap: Everything to know before watching season 2

Created by John Erwin, House of David season 1 has become one of the most-watched shows among viewers for its mind-blowing biblical storytelling. Amazon Prime has renewed the show for a second season, and Amazon MGM Studio’s head, Vernaon Sanders, confirmed the renewal in his statement. He said,

‘’Erwin and Jon Gunn’s compelling creative vision has solidified our belief in the series and we are excited to deliver more of the story to our customers. We look forward to a continued journey with Wonder Project as we further expand our slate to encompass faith-based series.”

The series is set to premiere its second season on October 5, 2025. With the second chapter of House of David just right around the corner, we have listed down major events that have happened so far in House of David season 1.

Recap of House of David season 1

The first season consists of eight episodes, which see the journey of David, a shepherd boy from Bethlehem, who is chosen to be the saviour of Israel after defeating Goliath. The show takes viewers back to 1000 BC in the Kingdom of Israel, where internal conflicts arise as people divide into two groups: those who want to follow the rules of God, while others want to follow their king.

Before David took the throne, there was King Saul, the powerful of all. There was no political leader in Israel for 500 years after Moses parted the Red Sea and led the Hebrews to safety. After that, new threats soon began to rise against them.

With no power or shield to save the people, the religious leader, Prophet Samuel, anointed Saul as the first King of Israel. Under King Saul’s leadership, their community won multiple battles and wars, but with every win, Saul’s pride grew higher. The main reason Saul lost his leadership to David was that he began to focus more on power and less on God, which bothered Prophet Samuel.

Sameul ideology: Put religion above anything else, whereas Saul’s ideology: people should respect his monarchy more than anything else. This led to a conflict between the two. Meanwhile, the thunder of war echoed all around as the Amalekites, who had already tortured the Hebrews, announced a war against them. King Saul’s army brought a huge victory for Israel and its people; however, Samuel declared that God wanted Saul removed as king and that a new king would rise.

Prophet Samuel's decision to let Saul out of the ruling chair was because he initially had informed Saul that God had ordered a ‘’total destruction’’ of the Amalekites; however, he did not obey the command and spared King Agag and even kept some of the Amalekites’ best animals (livestock). He gets cursed by Samuel as a punishment for disobeying God’s command, and later, his mental health deteriorated.

David gets into the picture of becoming the King of Israel when Prophet Samuel gets a vision that God has commanded to bring the young boy (David), who once single-handedly knocked off a lion when his sheep were under attack.

Why did Goliath join hands with the Philistines in House of David season 1?

The King of Philistines, Achish, who is also one of the biggest enemies of Israel, asks the giants to team up with them for the war. Giants are believed to be the offspring of fallen angels and human women. Their adoptive mothers present an offer to the King of Philistines that if they agreed to join them in a war against Israel, they would need to give away their throne. Achish denies.

In the midst of the deal, Jaob (a mercenary of Israel) murders the giants’ mother with a dagger from the House of Saul. He was not a Hebrew and betrayed his king. He made sure that the giant's mother would hear the words ‘’House of Saul’’ in her last moments. She tells Goliath to take revenge against Israel for her death, and this is why the giants joined hands with them, making a huge army altogether.

Although the season ends with Goliath’s defeat at the hands of David. The upcoming season might now focus on David and Michal’s love story, with obviously more wars and threats on its way.

Last season, they confessed their love and decided to step ahead with their love story despite their social difference.

The logline of House of David season 2 reads: