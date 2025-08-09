Has Disney+ confirmed Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3? Details explored

Is Percy Jackson back? Yes, Disney+ has confirmed the arrival of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3. The crew is back to take the fans on an adventurous route to deal with the sea monsters, Greek gods, and solve tricky quests all over again. Before the release of its second season, the production has confirmed that the show is set to work on its third installment.

Based on the book series by Rick Riordan, this top fantasy-adventure show is co-produced by the author Rick Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg. The first season of the show was based on the book series titled The Lightning Thief. For the second season, it draws its script from the second book in the novel series, The Sea of Monsters, and now the third season will shift the focus to the third book by Rick, named The Titan's Curse.

The franchise has already been renewed for a third season, even before the launch of season two, a strong sign that Disney is confident in the series’ production and its potential to gain popularity again.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is confirmed

Ahead of the second season coming to Disney+ this December, its renewal for a third installment was already announced by Disney Branded Television and 20th Television on March 14, 2025. However, news of the official filming for its third season is making waves online after Disney+ revealed it in an Instagram post.

The third chapter is now rolling as Percy (Walker Scobell) was spotted in a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot location, holding a clapperboard in his hand. The caption of the post goes like,

‘’A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production! Don’t miss Season 2 December 10 on #DisneyPlus (sic).”

Demigod lovers are already eagerly counting down to the release of season two in December 2025, and the news that season three is already in production has sent their excitement soaring even higher.

When will Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 be released?

Season two has completed its shooting in Vancouver and is set to premiere its 10 episodes on December 10, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. Sticking to the book, The Monsters of the Sea, the second season will see Percy on a journey with his friends to save Camp Half-Blood, and Tyson (Percy’s half-brother) will join him on the journey to find the Golden Fleece.

Know all about Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3

The first season of the show was released in 2023, and now, after two years, fans will soon get its second installment. After the long wait, the production has heard them and has already started filming season three in advance to avoid any further delay.

From Season one, the creative team has been dedicated to making one season per book from the Percy Jackson book series. With a total of five books, it is estimated that the series will also have five seasons. The premiere window for season three has not been revealed yet, but production could wrap up shooting in 2026.

As per the reports by Economic Times, the showrunner, Rick, said a few things about Season 3,

“We are beyond grateful to continue Percy Jackson’s story on Disney+. Season three will explore new territory on screen, including the debut of beloved characters like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo. This level of commitment from Disney underscores the incredible support we’ve received from fans around the world. Thank you, demigods, for making this possible!”

With its success in its first installment, the second and third seasons will possibly bring more drama, adventure, mystery, and mythological powers ahead.