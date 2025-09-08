Greg Cipes reveals Warner Bros. fired him as Beast Boy after his Parkinson's diagnosis

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 27: In this handout photo provided by Warner Bros, Greg Cipes of "Teen Titans Go!" attend Comic-Con International 2014 on July 27, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chris Frawley/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images)

Since 2013, the green-skinned prankster Beast Boy has been one of the more popular characters in the Teen Titans Go! Universe. He has provided fans worldwide with crazy laughs and nonstop chaos. But a bomb shell dropped when former voice actor Greg Cipes unveiled on September 7, 2025, that Warner Bros. fired him from the role after he told them about his early-onset Parkinson's diagnosis.

The news, shared via DC brand influencer Emmanuel Devon Newsome in his Instagram post, has sparked outrage and a flood of support, raising questions about fairness in entertainment.

The bizarre, whimsical, and endearing Beast Boy—the wise-cracking shape-shifting fool—is the star of the show in Teen Titans Go!, the spin-off to the original Teen Titans series in 2003. Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath created the show, which, despite the name, reconstitutes the Titans as Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy living in a tower as a crazily kooky superhero group that also fights crimes just to get into other silly shenanigans.

With Discussing Film resharing the post on X, millions of fans stand in support of Cipes and criticise the decision made by Warner Bros.

They feel that this isn’t just a casting change, but the loss of a voice that shaped their childhoods.

The show is produced and airs on Cartoon Network and has aired 426 episodes and received three Emmy nominations. It mixes humor with lots of DC Comics history.

Cipes voiced Beast Boy since the series premiered, including all of the personality and energy that has made the character iconic.

The Man behind the green: Greg Cipes’ journey and struggle

Greg Cipes, a Florida native with a career spanning over two decades, is more than just Beast Boy. He’s lent his voice to Michelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kevin Levin in Ben 10, and characters in Young Justice and Ultimate Spider-Man.

Growing up in a big family, Cipes started acting and voice work after his initial appearances in Fast & Furious and Cold Case; he embodies the ultimate free spirit: surfer, musician, proponent of meditation, and is widely known for his interest in community outreach.

The unfortunate turn of events was his confession that he was diagnosed, around early 2025, with Parkinson’s. In the comment section of Gunnverse, he wrote-

“Warner Bros. literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis. It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life”.

Warner Bros. has yet to issue an official statement, leaving fans to rally with #savebeastboy.

Cipes’ firing has ignited a firestorm, with fans and peers decrying it as potential discrimination.

His 24-year tenure and ability to work despite his condition fuel the debate, especially as he’s urged supporters to help him reclaim the role.

At 45, Cipes continues to be a joyful and resilient character, expressing his gratitude throughout.

Where to watch Greg Cipes as the Beast Boy

Fans can watch Teen Titans Go! on Cartoon Network or stream previous seasons on Max, which will forever capture Cipes as Beast Boy.

