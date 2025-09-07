"From the comfort of your own kitchen" – Dish It Out host Tilly Ramsay shares how surprises and experiments keep her show full of excitement

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Tilly Ramsay backstage at Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 20, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Dish It Out, which premiered on September 5, 2025, is a cooking show hosted by Tilly Ramsay that emphasizes creating dishes from various countries in a home kitchen setting. Tilly highlighted the central element of the show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 6, 2025, saying,

“And I think there's something really quite special about being able to create a dish from a different country and have these different flavors, but from the comfort of your own kitchen.”

The show includes many ingredients, tools, and techniques that are designed to take viewer's on different culinary adventures. Tilly explained that it has surprises and sorts of experiments that reveal how the dishes are developed or modified. They are to be presented in an audience-friendly experience with attention to different skill levels of cooking, from novice to 'expert.'

Tilly shares what makes Dish It Out exciting in the kitchen

Creating dishes with surprises

Tilly explained that the structure of Dish It Out relies on unpredictability through the use of mystery ingredients and tools. Tilly described this aspect of the show, stating,

“I was opening these mystery boxes and thinking, you know, I've never heard of this ingredient or I've never seen this tool or what am I making with these three things in the box.”

Ramsay said that this format brings new things to the cooking experience while still allowing the host to deal with unknown cooking elements in real time. She further suggested, “it was a really cool way to push myself, try new things.” The use of surprise elements invites the audience to interact with cooking through a number of unexpected combinations and techniques.

Recipes and skill levels

Dish It Out features recipes chosen to accommodate different levels of experience. Tilly discussed the accessibility of the show, explaining that they wanted it to feel like everybody could give things a go. She added that there are varying skill levels involved, and the more viewers watch, the more comfortable they become with these new ingredients, new tools, and new "techniques."

She emphasized that the process includes trial and error, as she demonstrated with one particular recipe:

“There's this amazing, you know, tuna tartar in these little like tartlets and I couldn't get them right when fried. They've got to be super thin and super crispy and the batter has to be perfect. And I show the fact that mine don't go right the first time and you just got to keep going and try it again.”

She explained that this structure allows viewers to learn from both successful and imperfect attempts.

Celebrity guests and interactions

The show also integrates guest appearances, adding a collaborative element to the cooking process. Tilly highlighted the involvement of one guest, explaining that Frankie Grande brought an "infectious laugh" and enjoyed participating in the kitchen activities with her.

She further described interactions that included shared culinary techniques, explaining that Frankie Grande found the chain glove she kept in the drawer for using a mandolin and made it his new favorite "accessory" throughout the cooking. The inclusion of these guests provides insight into diverse culinary experiences and personal connections to food, as Tilly noted,

“Getting to hear their passion for food, whether it's from cooking it themselves, going out to eat their grandma's recipe. It was really cool to, you know, have these dishes and be like, I feel like a little part of your family eating this, enjoying it, making it together.”

Stay tuned for more updates.