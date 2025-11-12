Fact Check: Did comet 3I/Atlas really explode? Here’s what actually happened

3I/Atlas is still intact (Image via @Atlas__CTO)

In the past few days, many social media posts have claimed that the interstellar comet 3I/Atlas exploded after passing near the Sun. Some users even shared pictures and videos, claiming the comet had broken apart or vanished.

However, scientists have now confirmed that these claims are not true. The comet did not explode — it only went behind the Sun, which made it hard to see for some time.

What people were saying online

After 3I/Atlas disappeared from the sky for a few days, rumours started spreading online that the Sun’s heat destroyed it. A few users even linked it to alien theories or secret NASA missions.

Because 3I/Atlas came from outside our Solar System, people are naturally curious about it. It is only the third interstellar object ever seen by scientists, so every update creates a lot of buzz.

What scientists said

Astronomers have clearly said there is no sign of an explosion. The comet is still moving in its usual orbit and has not broken apart.

The confusion began because the comet passed behind the Sun for a short time — a stage called perihelion — during which sunlight blocked the view from telescopes on Earth.

This happens with many comets. Once they move past the Sun, they usually become visible again.

Recent observations confirm that 3I/Atlas has reappeared and remains intact, although it now appears slightly different.

Why did people think it exploded?

The idea that 3I/Atlas exploded began because it suddenly lost its bright glow and tail. In the past, other comets have broken apart near the Sun, so people assumed the same thing happened here.

But experts say the brightness change is normal. When a comet approaches too closely to the Sun, heat and light can cause it to appear different or fainter. This doesn’t mean it’s gone — it’s just harder to see.

What’s happening now

Now that 3I/Atlas is visible again, astronomers are studying it to see if anything changed after it passed near the Sun.

Early images suggest that it may be dimmer or missing part of its tail, but it is still traveling safely through space.

Scientists are using telescopes on Earth and in space to collect more data. They want to learn what the comet is composed of and where it originated. Since 3I/Atlas came from another star system, it can tell us more about how planets and comets form in other parts of the galaxy.

The simple truth

Comet 3I/Atlas did not explode. It only disappeared for a short time because it was behind the Sun. Now it has reappeared and continues its journey through our Solar System.

Scientists advise people to exercise caution when reading online, as many viral posts disseminate false or misleading information.

For now, 3I/Atlas remains one of space’s most interesting visitors — not destroyed, not alien, just a natural comet passing by from another star system.