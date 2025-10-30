Earth just experienced its hottest year in 125,000 years — experts warn global temperatures are reaching critical levels

View of the Earth as seen from the Command Module during NASA's Apollo 12 mission, between November 14 and 24, 1969. (Photo by NASA/Interim Archives/Getty Images)

Scientists report that 2024 was the warmest year on our planet in about 125,000 years, setting a new and concerning record for the planet. The results are based on climate scientists who have examined temperature measurements gathered across the globe, as well as ice cores and ocean records that provide long-term change.

The findings indicate that last year's heat levels on a global scale were well outside anything seen in recent history by scientists. The planet is now warned by experts to be inching towards temperatures that might lead to permanent changes in weather, sea levels, and ecosystems.

How 2024 became the hottest year

Based on various studies, such as NASA reports, NOAA, and the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union, the average surface temperature of Earth in 2024 was approximately 1.5°C above pre-industrial times. That total may sound small, but it amounts to a dramatic change in worldwide climate trends.

The increase was fueled by both human activities releasing greenhouse gases and natural occurrences like the El Niño weather phenomenon, which periodically heats the Pacific Ocean and boosts global temperatures.

The report indicates that almost every month of 2024 smashed an old record temperature. July and August were the hottest months in history, and numerous regions of North America, Europe, and Asia witnessed record-high heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires.

Why is this alarming

Scientists say that such extreme warming is not just about high temperatures — it’s about how quickly the planet is heating up. Climate expert Dr. Gavin Schmidt from NASA said that the scale of warming seen in 2024 suggests the planet is entering a new phase of climate change that will be difficult to reverse without major global action.

Rising temperatures are already affecting many parts of the world. Glaciers and ice sheets are melting faster, sea levels are increasing, and heatwaves are becoming longer and more intense. In some areas, rainfall patterns are shifting, leading to floods in one region and severe droughts in another.

Ocean temperatures have also reached record highs, putting stress on coral reefs and marine ecosystems that depend on stable water conditions.

A look at the past — and the future

The notion that 2024 was the warmest year in 125,000 years is based on comparisons with the ancient climate records accessed in ice cores and ocean sediments.

These natural records indicate that the planet was as warm during an era called the Eemian interglacial, much earlier than the time of contemporary human civilisation.

At that time, sea levels were significantly higher than they are now, and the world's climate was radically different. Scientists warn that if the trend continues, the same conditions could come back, with shorelines being smaller and the weather much more unpredictable.

What scientists are saying

Scientists point out that the situation is not hopeless, although serious. They indicate the statistics reflect the need to cut down the emissions of greenhouse gases, switch to cleaner energy, and acclimate to the changing climatic conditions. Dr. Zeke Hausfather, one of the climate scientists who worked on the research, stated,

"We are not witnessing small changes anymore. The Earth's climate is changing more rapidly than anticipated, and each year of delay makes recovery more difficult."

He further included that although short-term climate fluctuations such as El Niño are responsible for temporary heat increases, the long-term warming trend is primarily caused by human activity.

Global response and what comes next

Nations have committed to reducing emissions under the Paris Agreement, which aims to cap global warming at below 1.5°C. Yet most experts indicate that the world is not yet where it should be to achieve that objective.

If temperatures continue rising at the same rate, scientists predict that towards the end of this century, the world may experience parts of it experiencing extreme heat, crop failures, and extreme weather conditions on a regular basis.

However, scientists emphasize that today's actions can yield results. A shift to renewable energy, forest protection, and climate resilience can potentially slow warming and alleviate risks in the future.

The findings serve as a clear reminder that Earth’s climate is changing faster than ever before. 2024 was not just another hot year — it was a turning point.

​