Did Kelvin Pena aka Brother Nature pass away? Viral trampled by horses death claim debunked

Kevin Pena (Photo: Instagram/@brothernature)

Kelvin Pena, who is known as Brother Nature on social media, is trending as a viral Facebook post claimed he reportedly passed away. The page Chiefs Kingdom stated that the influencer was supposedly saving wild horses from a wildfire in Texas.

A rescue team allegedly accompanied him. The wild horses seemingly trampled Brother Nature. The page also added a link to an alleged video from the wildfire.

"The US animal rescuer and social media influencer was reportedly trampled to death by a herd of wild horses while attempting, along with a rescue team, to save them from a wildfire in Texas. Millions of fans are shocked and waiting for further updates," the post stated.

The news is fake as Brother Nature is actively uploading Instagram stories hours before the post was created.

In the comment section of the Facebook post, some netizens pointed out that the influencer was alive. However, some users believed the fake news.

More details on Kelvin Pena, also known as Brother Nature

Brother Nature makes videos of various animals. He went viral in 2016 when he uploaded a video of a deer entering his backyard. Pena befriended the deer and posted the video on X.

Afterward, more deer entered his backyard, and he kept making videos with them. In 2017, Kelvin Pena was featured on a short documentary titled, Deer Squad. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The influencer created the non-profit organization Everybody Eats Foundation in 2016. As of now, he has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, more than 1.4 million followers on X, and nearly 77,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The content creator went viral in December 2019 when a video of him getting beaten up in a Miami sandwich shop went viral.

The men physically assaulting Pena tweeted about it, which caused netizens to comment on the fight.

Kelvin Pena tweeted that the fight video was circulating online, and he was not bothered by it.

The owner of the Miami sandwich shop told The Shade Room that the influencer supposedly started the fight.

They claimed that Pena entered the restaurant with two women when it was almost closing. He insisted that the shop serve them and sat down.

A group of customers recognized him and started filming him.

Kelvin Pena told the men to delete their video. However, they refused to do so. The verbal altercation turned physical, and they started fighting inside the sandwich shop.

The owner told the news outlet that they requested the men not to fight and separated them.

Kelvin Pena and the men then went outside and fought. The shop owner shared that they would take legal action against the influencer for damages.

"Our employees asked them to not fight here. We had to separate them. I have all the footage. He pushed the wrong guy," the owner said.

It is uncertain whether the Miami sandwich shop owner filed a lawsuit against Kelvin Pena or not.