Creative Arts Emmys 2025: From The Penguin to Andor, all major winners and nominees

Creative Arts Emmys 2025

The 77th Creative Arts Emmys, which took place on September 6 and 7, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrated the craftspeople who bring the most exciting stories in television to life, from the sharp comedy of The Studio to the dark streets of The Penguin to the house of rebellion that is Andor.

The Creative Arts Emmys highlighted masterful technique and remarkable performances. With The Studio breaking records with nine wins and The Penguin close behind with eight, the ceremonies showcased the unsung heroes behind 2025’s best shows. Here’s a look at the major winners and nominees who defined the night.

The Studio, Apple TV+’s comedy, provided a new standard for comedy, winning nine total Emmys from 23 nominations, eclipsing The Bear (six Emmys from 11 noms).

The Studio won Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Cinematography for "The Oner," Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Picture Editing, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Costumes, and Outstanding Guest Actor for Bryan Cranston for his "electric" performance as Jeb in The Studio.

Cranston's comedic performance was more compelling than those of Jon Bernthal, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, and Martin Scorsese (The Studio). The Bear had seven nominations and won none.

Julianne Nicholson's win as Outstanding Guest Actress also stood out as more compelling than either of her two main rivals, Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear).

The Penguin and Andor : Genre titans triumph in Creative Arts Emmys 2025

HBO’s The Penguin dominated the limited-series field with 24 nominations and eight wins, including Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Prosthetic Makeup, Hairstyling, Costumes, Visual Effects, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Special Visual Effects for a Single Episode.

Its gritty depiction of Gotham’s underworld outpaced Adolescence (two wins, including Cinematography) and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Disney+ star's Andor garnered four awards out of eleven nominations (Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Production Design, Picture Editing, and Special Visual Effects), a small victory over The Last of Us and House of the Dragons.

The Penguin provided raw intensity while Andor showcased a cinematic experience.

Drama, animation, and voice-over standouts

Drama categories showcased emotional depth. Outstanding Casting went to The Pitt, which was nominated against two wins for Shawn Hatosy, who took Guest Actor over Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys) and Forest Whitaker (Andor).

Merritt Wever (Severance) won Guest Actress over Jane Alexander and Gwendoline Christie (Severance). Severance culminated the night with six wins, including Production Design and Title Design.

In animation, Arcane won Outstanding Animated Program and juried awards for background design and colour, praising its exceptional visual quality.

At 89, Julie Andrews picked up her third Emmy for the narration of Bridgerton, which put her ahead of Sterling K. Brown (Invincible) and Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth).

Of course, the night had other notable wins, like Bridgerton for Period Costumes and Hairstyling, and Beyoncé's first Emmy for the costumes of Beyoncé Bowl.

Where to watch the Creative Arts Emmys 2025

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys cut-down version is airing on FXX on September 13, 202,5, at 8 p.m.PT, or stream them on Hulu through October 7, 2025.

The Primetime Emmys, airing live on CBS or Paramount+ on September 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET, will continue the celebration of TV’s golden age.

