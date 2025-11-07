Complete cast breakdown of The Bad Guys: Breaking In Season 1: Who voices who & where you’ve heard or seen them before

The crew is back, or rather, just getting started. The Bad Guys: Breaking In Season 1 takes fans back to where it all began for Wolf and his infamous gang of wannabe villains. The animated prequel series, streaming on Netflix, explores how this band of misfit criminals first came together before the events of DreamWorks’ hit 2022 film The Bad Guys.

Executive producers Katherine Nolfi and Bret Haaland pull back the curtain on the early, messy days of Wolf, Snake, Shark, Piranha, and Tarantula, a group still figuring out their skills, teamwork, and even what it means to be “bad.” The series balances plenty of slapstick chaos with heart, friendship, and a touch of self-awareness, proving that every great heist crew starts somewhere.

Voice cast details for The Bad Guys: Breaking In Season 1 explored

Michael Godere as Mr. Wolf: Leading the charge is Michael Godere, lending his voice to the smooth-talking leader of the pack, Mr. Wolf. The New Haven-born actor, writer, and producer brings charisma and confidence to the character, capturing Wolf’s early ambition and overconfidence as he tries to make his mark. Godere, a veteran of New York theater, co-wrote and starred in the indie thriller Daylight (a New York Times Critics’ Pick) and the comedy Flirting with Love , where he shared the screen with Natasha Lyonne, Marisa Tomei, and Sam Rockwell.

Additional cast members for The Bad Guys: Breaking In Season 1 include Maria Bamford as Peppy Sweet Pots, Patton Oswalt as Mr. Wigglesworth, Keith Silverstein as Gary and Chaz, Kimberly Brooks as Ash, Lisa Gilroy as Ricki Talon, Vincent Tong as Skulli Flame-Boni, and Ian James Corlett as Baron Von Tuskington. Each adds their own unique twist to this world of ambitious animals, keeping the humor fresh and the energy high.

With its mix of seasoned voice talent and rising stars, The Bad Guys: Breaking In Season 1 delivers a sharp, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt origin story for DreamWorks’ favorite criminal crew. Whether you’re tuning in for Wolf’s charm, Snake’s sarcasm, or Shark’s lovable clumsiness, this prequel series proves that bad behavior has never sounded so good.

The Bad Guys: Breaking In Season 1 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.