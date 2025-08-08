Complete cast breakdown of Outlander: Blood of my Blood: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Cast and crew members of Outlander: Blood of my Blood (Image via Getty)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is an American historical romance drama television series developed and primarily written by Matthew B. Roberts. It is based on Diana Gabaldon's original novels and acts as a prelude to the acclaimed Outlander series. The show premiered in the United States on Friday, August 8, 2025, at midnight on the Starz app and at 8 PM ET on the Starz channel.

The first two episodes debuted simultaneously, while subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

Diving into timeless romance and family legacy, Outlander: Blood of My Blood chronicles the lives and courtship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, as well as Claire Beauchamp's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston. Like the original series, the prequel incorporates the element of time travel, taking the fated couples from the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Scottish terrain of the 18th century.

The series was primarily filmed in Scotland, utilizing its historic landscapes and architecture to authentically portray 18th-century Scotland and early 20th-century England. Key locations include Glasgow, Fife, and East Lothian.

On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been certified 92% fresh.

Exploring the cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood



Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie

Harriet Slater plays Jamie Fraser's vivacious and independent mother, Ellen MacKenzie, in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. A key player in the Fraser family's history, Ellen is renowned for going against the grain and doing what she feels, particularly when it comes to her love for Brian Fraser.

An acclaimed English actress, Harriet Slater is known for her work in Tarot (2024), Belgravia: The Next Chapter (2024), and All Creatures Great & Small (2020).

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

Jamie Roy portrays Brian Fraser, Ellen MacKenzie's spouse and Jamie Fraser's loving father in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. According to the story, Brian is an honorable, modest man from the Scottish Highlands who marries Ellen despite the restrictions that comes with his social status.

Hailing from Scotland, some of Jamie Roy’s best works include Your Boyfriend is Mine (2022), and Flowers and Honey (2021).

Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

Hermione Corfield plays Claire Beauchamp's smart and self-reliant mother, Julia Moriston. The series, which takes place in part in the early 20th century, shows Julia as a strong, compassionate mother who manages the limitations of her time to raise her daughter.

English actress Hermione Corfield is known for her works on the small screen, which includes shows such as We Hunt Together (2020-22) and The Halcyon (2017).

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

In Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Jeremy Irvine portrays Henry Beauchamp, Claire Beauchamp's considerate and morally upright father.

Set in the early 20th century, Henry is shown as a gentle and learned man whose morals and silent power influence Claire's perspective.

English actor Jeremy Irvine is known for his work both in theaters and on screen. His popular projects include Baghead (2023), This Is Christmas (2022), and Dalgliesh (2021).

Tony Curran as Lord Lovat

Tony Curran plays Jamie Fraser's grandfather, Lord Lovat, aka Simon Fraser, in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Historically referred to as the "Old Fox," Lord Lovat is a crafty, shrewd Highland leader whose ferocious ambition and political scheming make him a formidable character.

Scottish actor Tony Curran has previously starred in projects such as Your Honor (2020-23), and Record of Ragnarök (2023).

Supporting cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Some of the excellent actors that play supporting roles in the series are listed below:

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

Brian McCardie as Isaac Grant

Jhon Lumsden as Malcolm Grant

Sara Vickers as Davina Porter

Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

