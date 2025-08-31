Chief of War Episode 7 release date and where to watch

Chief of War via Instagram @prideofgypsies

The Hawaiian Islands are rich with mythology and bloodshed, and become a vibrant subject in Chief of War, Apple TV+’s engrossing historical drama. “Day of Spilled Brains,” Episode 7 of Chief of War, will debut on September 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET, and you will see a more tumultuous adventure on the journey of the unification of Hawai‘i. Remember, 'Chief of War' is a dramatization based on true events, and it goes straight for the raw, emotional, and brutal ramifications of a warrior’s battle to protect his homeland. Now that only two episodes are left of nine, we can almost literally feel the impact of the tension.

In the late 18th century, Chief of War recounts the tale of Ka‘iana, a fierce Kaua‘i warrior chief (Jason Momoa) in a broken Hawai‘i, divided between four quarreling kingdoms: Hawai‘i, Maui, O‘ahu, and Kaua‘i. The unification process saw many moments of alliances as well as betrayals, and looming external threats of Western colonisation.

In Episode 7, even more heightened drama unfolds where Kamehameha's dream of a unified Hawai‘i is now challenged by Keoua's insurrection as well as foreign forces. Fans will witness visceral battle scenes and deeply construed emotional stakes as Ka‘iana grapples with loyalty and allegiance.

Jason Momoa, a native of Hawaii, not only plays Ka‘iana but co-created and co-wrote the series with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett out of a love of telling indigenous stories. Momoa is also directing the season finale of the series, which has a majority Polynesian cast: Luciane Buchanan plays Ka‘ahumanu, Temuera Morrison plays King Kahekili, Cliff Curtis plays Keōua, and Kaina Makua plays Kamehameha I. Some of the directors, like Justin Chon, also from Hawaii, and the cultural consultants have been working to ensure the film is historically accurate. They are even adding dialogue in Hawaiian and representing our cultural aspects, such as double-hulled canoes, etc.

Chief of War episode 6 recap and expectations for episode 7

In Episode 6, "The Splintered Paddle," Kamehameha took an extreme step towards peace by creating a law for commoners after he spared the life of two fishermen who attacked him, which utterly shocked Ka‘iana and, of course, Kupuohi. At the same time, Keoua's destructive raids on Kohala precipitated chaos, and his new relationship with Kahekili's warrior, Opunui, crushed any hopes of peace. Ka‘iana's last gasp for unity did not turn out as he had hoped, while Keoua continued to get bolder and bolder, and Kamehameha started to prepare for revenge. Overall, the stage was set for chaos.

Episode 7 is sure to bring an ugly escalation of violence, as Keoua’s rebellion will threaten Kamehameha’s vision. There will be brutal battles based, once again, on declarations of prophetic leadership and pride, as Ka‘iana reaches a challenge of morality. The arrival of foreign vessels carries foreboding news of new threats, disrupting established diplomatic norms, and signifying impending changes in the power dynamics and future of Hawai‘i.

Where to watch Chief of War episode 7

On September 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET (9 p.m. PT, September 4 for Pacific time), episode 7 of Chief of War will be exclusively available on Apple TV+. While all episodes are, of course, available for binge-watching, new ones will be released weekly until the finale on September 19, 2025. This is the perfect opportunity to catch up on this incredible series set in Hawaii.

