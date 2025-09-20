Big Brother Couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss part ways after four years of togetherness

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss (Image via Instagram/@clairerehfuss)

Big Brother houseguests Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss have confirmed their split. The two, who had been dating for four years, have officially parted ways. Claire Rehfuss posted a story on her Instagram, and it was reshared by Derek Xiao as well. The former pair met in Big Brother season 23 in 2021.

Claire was introduced in the show as a last-minute addition to the cast. She replaced the contestant who tested positive for COVID. While Derek and Claire were allies, viewers initially did not see any romantic spark between the two.

In an early interview with US Weekly, Claire explained that they both really felt the chemistry once they arrived at the jury house, and that is when they could truly connect. Claire also recalled how they would stay up late talking every single night, and they just really developed a bond.

Derek echoes similar sentiments as he further revealed how the two would stay up all night just talking until 5:00 a.m. every day. The two later participated in The Amazing Race.

Big Brother alum Claire Rehfuss confirms her split with Derek Xiao

Claire Rehfuss has put up a statement, saying that although she and Derek Xiao dated for four years, they are parting ways. The statement read:

“Hi everyone, after four wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship.” “Nothing dramatic happened, just the realization that we’re different people who want different things.”

The television star added:

“We still care deeply about each other [and] are grateful for the time we shared and will remain friends. Thank you for all the love and support, it truly means so much. We hope that by sharing, we can be given the space and grace to move forward without any speculation or drama.”

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss Won The Amazing Race 34 together

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss took part in The Amazing Race season 34 and crossed the finish line first. While the two were together during that time, the former pair later moved to California. This decision was taken one year after winning the show.

Claire opened up about the whole experience while calling it unbelievable and surreal. In an early interview with US Weekly, she talked about her relationship with Derek, revealing how people told her that the two might part ways after they participated in the show. However, the two had strong communication. Claire stated:

“I understand why people [were] like, ‘You go on the race and you’re gonna break up or you’re gonna make it work.’ We just were really required to talk about.We just were really required to talk about, like, how do we communicate, how do we wanna solve problems? And be very honest and be very real with each other in a way that I think a lot of couples don’t have to be, necessarily, and still be happy.”

