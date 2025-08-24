Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Bill throw Leslie out of the mansion and Chelsea face a terrifying kidnapping

Chelsea finds herself chained, Dani and Bill comfort each other (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, scheduled to air from August 25 to 29, 2025, trouble is once again brewing in Fairmont Crest. Chelsea finds herself in unexpected danger, while Bill takes a firm stand by kicking Leslie out of the Dupree mansion. Elsewhere, the shocking news about Chelsea’s situation leaves both Dani and Bill restless, drawing them closer as they turn to each other for comfort.

Meanwhile, Martin grows increasingly concerned about Samantha’s plans for a night out, fearing the dangers that might lie ahead.

With abductions, strained relationships, and old flames reigniting, the week promises plenty of drama.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of August 25, 2025

ChelseaKat's launch fails while Bill & Dani come closer amid chaos

This week on Beyond the Gates, the highly anticipated launch of ChelseaKat’s new fashion line was meant to be the week’s glittering highlight, with Chelsea at the center of it all. But instead of dazzling onlookers with her designs, Chelsea becomes the victim of a shocking abduction.

Snatched by an unknown assailant just as the brand was set to make its debut at the club, her disappearance throws everything personal and professional into turmoil. Suddenly, the celebration turns into a manhunt, and Fairmont Crest finds itself on edge.

Further, Dani turns to Bill for comfort and support amid the Chelsea kidnapping saga. Speculations suggest that Chelsea's parents will comfort one another during this turbulent time, which might spark a sense of jealousy in Bill and Dani’s current partners.

However, promo’s most disturbing moment comes in the reveal of Chelsea’s fate. Bound in chains and confined to a remote cabin, Chelsea’s ordeal is just beginning. The identity of her captor remains shrouded in mystery, but the show drops more than a few hints.

Every sign points toward Allison, a twisted character whose motivations have made her both unpredictable and dangerous.

Leslie’s mansion dream turns into a nightmare

Further on, Beyond the Gates, Leslie wastes no time splurging on a new mansion, eager to cement her place in Fairmont Crest. Leslie is happy to be rich with the money of her birth mother, Barbara Mitchell (pop star), but as always, Leslie’s grand ambitions come with a price.

Despite her newfound wealth, she’s reminded that money can’t buy class, especially when Bill steps in and helps show her the door at Anita and Vernon’s residence.

Leslie may have a shiny new home, but her reputation remains as precarious as ever. And in a town like Fairmont Crest, that’s a recipe for disaster.

What else will happen on Beyond the Gates?

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Samantha is determined to break free from the heaviness of her surroundings and have a night of fun, but Martin is not convinced it’s a good idea. His protective warnings suggest more than just brotherly concern. Is Martin projecting his own demons onto her, or does he truly see a link between Samantha’s choices and the ominous fate that just befell Chelsea?

The unease he carries could mean Martin knows far more than he’s letting on, and his caution may be more about survival than overprotection.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+

