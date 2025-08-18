Beyond the Gates spoilers: Naomi’s heartbreaking update, Martin and Smitty face an intruder, and Anita confronts her painful past

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

The upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates is slated to air on August 19, 2025, and promises dramatic developments for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. According to the spoilers, Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith will have to face an intruder who invaded their home.

Meanwhile, Anita Dupree will face some devastating news regarding her past. Spoilers reveal that it would be about a former Articulettes member, Barbara Mitchell, who had taken her own life.

In addition to these developments, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will have to pass on some heartbreaking news to someone.

What to expect from the upcoming August 19, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming August 19, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Anita Dupree will end up reliving some painful memories from her past.

Spoilers reveal that she would find out something major that would shake her to her core. The plot hints that her painful memories would potentially be about Barbara Mitchell.

Barbara was a former member of the Articulettes girl band, and she had ended up taking her own life after the members of the group split.

Spoilers reveal that the news that would shock her would be finding out details about how Leslie Thomas was actually Barbara’s biological daughter.

On Beyond The Gates, the plot showed how Anita had set up a fund for the survivors of Barbara’s family to try to make things right.

However, she would be devastated to learn that the money would end up in Leslie’s pockets, who was her daughter, Nicole Richardson’s, biggest enemy.

Spoilers reveal that soon on the show, Anita and Leslie would have a huge showdown, and Anita would confront her about her biological mother. In addition to that, Anita would also have to battle conflicting feelings regarding the offer that Devon Hamilton Winters had offered her.

Devon had given her a chance to put out her own music in front of the world, but she had recently reunited with Sharon and Tracy from the Articulettes and would have to make a difficult decision regarding how to move forward with her career.

Anita had spoken to Tracy and Sharon about the offer that she had been made, but she would have to take a call that could potentially affect her future relations with them.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will have to pass on some heartbreaking news to someone.

Spoilers reveal that this could be about Derek Baldwin and how he had phantom limb syndrome, and Doctor Madison Montgomery had said that he might not be able to ever walk again.

However, Naomi’s news could also potentially be about June, since Jacob Hawthorne had already found out about Derek’s news.

The plot suggests that Naomi may have to break it to June that her biological children, Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson, did not wish to meet her and interact.

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates reveal how Tyrell and Samantha’s parents, Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith, will end up going through a harrowing ordeal.

Spoilers reveal that both of them would have to tackle an intruder breaking into their apartment. The plot hints that this could potentially be June, after finding out the news of her children.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.