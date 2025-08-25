Beyond the Gates recap (August 25, 2025): Allison admits to being a stalker and abducts Chelsea, while Bill and Dani grow closer

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 25, 2025, things took a turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Chelsea Dupree Hamilton ended up realizing that Allison, her former partner, had abducted and drugged her.

Meanwhile, the members of the Dupree family became increasingly worried about her whereabouts and rallied to make sure that she came back home safe. In addition to these developments, Bill Hamilton and Dani Dupree ended up getting closer to each other since they both relied on each other for emotional support during this trying time.

Everything that happened on the August 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the August 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton woke up from her drugged sleep and saw that she had been chained to a bed in a shabby and dingy-looking cabin room. She seemed to be disoriented and tried to reach for her phone, which was near her but out of her grasp.

After failing to use her phone, she had a vision of Dani Dupree, her mother, coming to her and giving her advice about how to try to figure out where she was by looking for signs and having faith in her guardian angels. Chelsea also dreamt about Bill Hamilton, Katherine Kat Richardson, Anita Dupree, and Doctor Madison Montgomery, as they gave her advice to talk to Allison.

Over at the Dupree mansion, things started looking worse when Jacob Hawthorne discovered Chelsea’s phone and said that she might have forgotten it. However, Kat and Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne both told him about how addicted Chelsea was to her phone, and it was very unlike her to leave it behind.

Dani Dupree called her former husband and Chelsea’s father, Bill Hamilton, to the Dupree mansion and collapsed into his arms. She seemed distraught and asked Bill to do whatever it took to bring Chelsea back home. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Doctor Madison Montgomery realized that the only person who could be a suspect was Allison.

Martin went over to the Fairmont Crest Country Club and informed everyone that the launch party of Chelsea and Kat’s purse brand, ChelseaKat, had been called off since Chelsea was missing. He also asked the members of the audience to use their social media handles to help with the search.

Vernon Dupree and Anita Dupree also went over to meet with a member of the FBI they personally knew, to call in a favor and ask them to help locate and free Chelsea. On Beyond The Gates, Vernon also arranged for Bill and Dani to have a press conference at the Dupree mansion.

Over in the room where Chelsea was being held captive, Allison opened up about what she had done. She had opened a fake profile of Chelsea’s biggest fan on social media. Allison told her that she was using that as a fake lead, and before the police could unravel who the criminal was, she and Madison would be far away.

Allison admitted on Beyond The Gates that she had been stalking Chelsea for a while, and nothing about their meetings was accidental. She offered her dinner, but Chelsea threw a glass of wine in her face.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

