Beyond the Gates recap (August 19, 2025): Anita finds out about Leslie’s mother, and June accuses Naomi

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 19, 2025, things took a turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Eva Thomas and her mother, Leslie Thomas, were elated about the fact that Leslie would inherit a huge fortune. Eva tried to dissuade her mother from going and meeting Anita Dupree, but she did not listen.

Meanwhile, Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith were extremely happy when Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson refused to meet with their biological mother, June. In addition to these developments, Leslie revealed to Anita Dupree that Barbara was her mother.

Everything that happened on the August 19, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the August 19, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas and Eva Thomas seemed to be extremely happy in their apartment and discussed how Leslie would end up inheriting a huge lump sum of money from her mother Barbara’s anonymous fund account.

Leslie told Eva that Anita Dupree had agreed to meet with her in the Dupree mansion, and she would go over there to reveal to her how Barbara, one of the original members of the Articulettes band, was her biological mother. Eva tried to dissuade her mother from meeting with Anita, but she did not listen to her.

On Beyond The Gates, Leslie went over to the Dupree Estates and started talking about how nice Barbara was to Anita Dupree. Leslie accused Anita of being complicit in driving Barbara to end up taking her own life, and Anita politely asked Leslie to leave her house.

Eventually, Leslie revealed to Anita that she was the biological daughter of Barbara, and Anita seemed to be shocked. She ended up contacting her attorney and asked him to look into Anita’s claims, and was even more shocked to find out that she was not lying.

Leslie opened up to Anita about how she would inherit a huge amount of money from her mother’s fund. She continued to brag about her fortune, and Anita ended up getting extremely agitated and angry. When Leslie inquired, she found out that Anita had been the one to set up the fund in the first place and would have to pay the money out of her own pocket.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith seemed to be extremely happy when they found out that Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson were not keen on meeting their biological mother, June. However, while it crushed June, they soon realized that Samantha seemed to be having second thoughts.

June seemed to be extremely heartbroken and took out all her anger on Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne. She blamed her for causing her the hurt and pain of not being able to meet her children, and ended up ripping apart the picture that she had of Samantha and Tyrell when they were kids.

June cried and told Naomi that she was guilty of making her dream about things that she would never end up receiving. Smitty ended up inviting Martin to stay over the night at the apartment, which made the kids extremely thrilled. June went inside Smitty’s apartment and spoke to the kids directly, and told them how proud she was of them.

