Beyond the Gates recap (August 18, 2025): Vanessa warns Doug while Peaches meets Eva

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 18, 2025, things took a turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Eva Thomas met with Peaches and found out details about her mother, Leslie Thomas’s, parentage. Vanessa McBride and her husband, Doug McBride, had a serious conversation with each other.

Meanwhile, Derek Baldwin received some bad news regarding his accident recovery in the hospital. In addition to these developments, Peaches also met with Ted Richardson at the Uptown bar and gave him some life advice.

Everything that happened on the August 18, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the August 18, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas and Peaches had an argument with each other. Leslie accused Peaches of lying to her about the fact that her birth mother was Barbara Winters, one of the original members of the girl band, the Articulettes.

Leslie insinuated that Peaches was working on behalf of Nicole Richardson and lying to her, but Peaches told her that she had a huge fortune inheritance ahead of her.

She explained to Leslie how there was a fund that had been set up by a mysterious donor for the survivor of Baraba’s family, which would directly come to Leslie. Leslie shared the news with her daughter, Eva Thomas, and Eva seemed to be shocked.

Leslie took a vow that if she did come across the money, the first thing she would do is pay for Peaches’ medical treatment.

On Beyond The Gates, at the hospital, Ashley Morgan asked the nurse Shanice to assist her in being Derek Baldwin’s physical therapist.

The two women discussed details regarding Derek’s recovery from the accident. However, Ashley ended up finding out that Derek was suffering from phantom limb syndrome.

Doctor Madison Montgomery checked Derek’s medical condition and told him that he had a long road to recovery ahead and she was not sure whether he would be able to walk again.

Meanwhile, Nicole Richardson and Vanessa McBride drank with each other, and Nicole told Vanessa not to be involved with Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, in any capacity.

Nicole left to meet Madison at the Uptown Bar to discuss how she used to get emotionally involved in her cases.

Vanessa walked into Doug McBride and Jacob Hawthorne, planning on how to take down Joey Armstrong. Vanessa warned Doug that if he continued trying to mess with her life, she would stop paying for his lifestyle.

Since Doug had quit his job as a surgeon at the hospital, he was financially dependent on Vanessa.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson spent time at the Uptown Bar while staring at Nicole, who was sitting a few tables away from him with Madison.

Peaches came into the bar and sat with Ted, offering him some advice. She told him to get up and talk to her instead of pining, since every minute he spent sitting alone was time wasted.

After Madison and Peaches both left the bar, Ted went up to Nicole to have a conversation with her and Nicole joked about Ted moving on from their marriage. She told him that they had no chance of getting back together.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.