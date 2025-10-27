Baddies Africa Reunion Part 2 recap: The “new three” and “big three” face off while personal grudges and unfinished drama resurface

Executive Producer Bobby Lytes attends the Zeus Network's "Bobby I Love You, Purr" Los Angeles premiere screening (Image via Getty)

Part 2 of the Baddies Africa reunion continued the events from the previous installment, highlighting the tensions among cast members and the ongoing confrontations that carried over from the season.

The episode, which aired on October 26, 2025, centered on the dynamic between the “new three” and the “big three,” as well as several unresolved issues among returning participants.

Multiple altercations, follow-up discussions and clarifications about ongoing disputes took place onstage, while the reunion host and audience members reacted to each unfolding conflict.

Reunion Part 2 highlights of Baddies Africa

Elsie, Kold Killa and the start of renewed tensions

The episode began with the continuation of Elsie and Kold Killa’s confrontation. After a physical altercation, Elsie appeared to have left but later returned midway through the taping.

The crowd responded to Kold Killa’s onstage presence, with several audience members rapping along to her song.

During this portion, host Bobby addressed the cast members directly, asking about the alliances and rivalries that had developed throughout the season. Kay Rican’s outfit choice was noted, followed by a transition to questions about the relationships between the “new three” and the “big three.”

The cast discussed whether the “big three," commonly identified as Pretty P, Ivory, and Diamond, felt any intimidation toward the “new three.”

The “new three” members were described as individuals who entered the season independently and later formed their alliance based on mutual experiences.

Questions were raised about whether friendships formed on the show extended beyond filming, with the cast offering mixed responses.

Ahna, Marissa, and Kold Killa’s confrontation

Another major segment focused on Ahna, Marissa and Kold Killa. Bobby, participating from the audience, directed a question toward Ahna regarding her possible issues with Kold Killa, which led to a discussion involving social media interactions and online remarks between cast members.

Ahna responded to Bobby’s interjections, requesting that he refrain from instigating tension among the group.

Marissa was later brought onstage to address her ongoing dispute with Kold Killa. Both parties discussed the origins of their conflict, initially described as professional disagreements before shifting to a personal issue involving Kold Killa’s longtime partner.

Kold Killa clarified the details of her relationship timeline, while Marissa confirmed her brief involvement with the same individual.

Their exchange ended in another physical fight, which prompted additional reactions from Anna and Kay Rican, who expressed opposition to group altercations.

The arrival of Tavii and the return of the “big three”

Following the earlier exchanges, Tavii joined the stage, leading to further commentary from Santana regarding past conflicts.

References were made to prior episodes in which Ivory intervened in fights between cast members. As discussions continued, the “big three” entered, leading to a sequence of multiple back-to-back fights.

Eight separate altercations reportedly occurred during this segment. The first involved Big Lex and Tavii, followed by Fonda joining in, which prompted a counter from Ahna.

Subsequent fights included Lex versus Fonda, Summer versus Kold Killa, Summer versus Marissa, Ahna versus Summer, Dolly versus Pretty P and Lex versus Tavii once again.

At one point, reports indicated that Tavii bit Big Lex during their fight.

Natalie’s appearance and the close of Part 2

Toward the end of the episode, Natalie appeared onstage and addressed several cast members regarding their disputes.

She spoke briefly with Diamond and Rollie about unresolved matters, mentioning that some confrontations would be revisited in the next season. Her entrance concluded the episode, leaving several rivalries unresolved.

The second part of the Baddies Africa reunion featured continued confrontations among the cast and heightened divisions between the “new three” and “big three.”

Part 3, which is expected to air on November 2, 2025, will follow up on the aftermath of these events and the remaining conflicts.

Stay tuned for more updates.