Andy Richter impresses judges with Moody's 'Symphony No. 5’ Paso Doble on Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars contestant Andy Richter (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34's latest episode premiered on October 28, 2025. It celebrated Halloween Night performances with all nine contestants and their pro dancers dressed in heavy makeup, spooky performances and creepy costumes.

A guest judge and former Dancing with the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke, a two-time Mirrorball champion, joined judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli on Halloween Night.

Week 7 of Dancing with the Stars also includes a bonus Dance Monster-thon round, which is a dance marathon that the ABC press release describes as:

"All nine couples are set to join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a Hustle and then the Lindy Hop. The judges will tap out couples from the marathon, one at a time. Couples earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the dance marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned king and queen of 'Dance Monster-thon.' Bonus points from the dance marathon will be added to the judges’ scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night."

One of the most talked-about routines was that of Andy Richter paired with pro partner Emma Slater, who performed a dramatic Paso Doble set to Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Andy Richter performed the Halloween Night routine on his birthday on Dancing with the Stars season 34

Andy Richter turned 59 on October 28, 2025. Andy was dressed as a priest in a creepy cornfield, reflecting a story of exorcism or confrontation with inner demons that matched the Halloween vibe.

The choreography of the dramatic performance showed the story of a priest trying to perform an exorcism on a demon. It started with a black and white sequence, with Emma Slater joining him later.

Richter, who had consistently received the lowest scores, being at the bottom of the leaderboard week after week, was applauded for his improvement.

Carrie Ann Inaba gave the performance a seven and expressed her delight, saying that Richter is getting better and better, and also advised him to use his legs more.

Derek Hough also awarded him seven, joking that the comedian was trying to exorcise his low scores, praising his commitment.

Cheryl Burke called Richter the heart of this show, giving him another seven. Bruno Tonioli also gave Andy a seven, excited to see him capture the spirit of the horror vibe, bringing their total score to 28 out of 40, with the opportunity to earn bonus points later in the evening.

After the main dance, Andy and Emma gained one more point at the end of the dance monster-thon, which increased their final score to 29.

Dancing with the Stars season 34, set to air next week, will be based on the theme of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, airing on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars ​​​​​​stream weekly on Tuesday night on ABC, and the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

