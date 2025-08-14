"An award from him is a career ender": Netizens react as Tom Cruise turns down Kennedy Centre Honor Award from Trump

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning" Mexico Red Carpet and Premiere (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Actor Tom Cruise recently turned down a Kennedy Center Award from Donald Trump. According to the Washington Post, citing the actor's team, President Trump wanted to honor him with a Lifetime Achievement Award, but he declined due to "scheduling conflicts."

According to the outlet, President Trump himself was "98 percent involved" in picking the roster. This included KISS, Michael Crawford, George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, and singer Gloria Gaynor. Cruise would have been the most high-profile honoree.

As the news went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"An award from him is a career ender."

Many commended Tom Cruise for his actions.

"Wooohoo!! Way to go Cruise!!" one commented.

"I don't agree with scientology at all but I am so glad he refuses to have anything to do with Trump. He's one of the best actors ever," another chimed in.

"Wow. Kinda surprised- not who I expected to have integrity- but glad about it." a user noted.

Others claimed the decision might not have been a political one.

"Are we expected to care if Hollywood actors/actress attend anything ? Other more important matters to consider! Geez," one wrote.

"I don’t think Cruise is making a political statement for or against Trump. I think he’s just wisely staying out of the political arena altogether," another added.

"Tom Cruise declined because of scheduling conflicts, which is totally believable considering his work ethic. If he is shooting a movie, a change of schedule would impact hundreds of people," a fan remarked.

Tom Cruise is not the only celebrity to decline the award from the Kennedy Center

Tom Cruise is not the only celebrity to decline the award from the Kennedy Center. In 2009, Mel Brooks refused the honor under George W. Bush.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Norman Lear declined to attend the White House Gala following the award to protest the Trump administration's policies. However, he attended the ceremony broadcast itself. At the time, he tweeted:

"I could never turn my back on the @kencen. It represents the Arts and Humanities which mean everything to me. Of course, I’m accepting... the honors. What I’m not accepting is the @WhiteHouse reception with @realDonaldTrump."

Tom Cruise, for his part, has stayed away from politics in recent months and focused his energies on supporting the military, veterans, and Scientology.

According to The Daily Beast, the actor might have several projects on the horizon that could prevent him from attending the award ceremony. This includes Top Gun 3, which Paramount has stated it would prioritize since its merger with Skydance.

The Mission Impossible star is set to receive the Academy Honorary Award (Oscar) at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Governors Awards in November 2025. Per a press release, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas are among the other honorees. Meanwhile, Dolly Parton will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Tom Cruise has not publicly commented on the development.

The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors is scheduled to be held on December 7.