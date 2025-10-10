‘Already multi-platinum in my household’: Internet buzzes as Madison Beer releases new single ‘Bittersweet’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Madison Beer attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Madison Beer has released a new single titled Bittersweet. The pop ballad is the 26-year-old singer’s second release of the year after Yes Baby, which dropped in September 2025.

Her most recent album project before that was Silence Between Songs, which was released in 2023.



Beer described Bittersweet in a statement as a recognition of the end of a relationship:



"Bittersweet is about the end of a chapter and the difficulty of coming to terms with it, while also recognizing that deep down you know it’s for the best—and finding peace in that along the journey."



She sings in the chorus:



“Now that it’s over, you blame it all on me/ I know I should be bitter, but baby/ Right now I’m bittersweet/ I’m getting over what you put me through/ And I’d say I’m done crying, but baby/ I don’t lie like you do.”



Fans react as Madison Beer drops Bittersweet single



@PopBase shared the news of Beer’s latest single, and fans were excited. An X user tweeted in response:

“Already multi-platinum in my household.”

Another netizen praised the singer’s emotional range and the ability to capture different emotions through music:

“From "Yes Baby" to "bittersweet" so fast. The emotional whiplash is Madison Beer's signature move. It's the perfect blend of self-aware sadness and a beat you can cry-dance to. The lyrics are insane.”

Another described Bittersweet as the singer’s “best song”:





“Bittersweet is undoubtedly a hit and probably her best song Madison out here serving vibes only, can't tell if I should cry or dance yet lol.”



Some netizens drew similarities between Bittersweet and other popular tracks:



“It sounds like the Fate of Ophelia mixed with Twilight Zone,” an X user noted.

“Sounds like eternal sunshine,” another added.



Madison Beer will perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York on October 15, 2025.