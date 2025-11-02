1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton picks friend Ollisha Davis over sister Tammy as maid of honor

Amy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

1000-Lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has decided to choose her longtime friend Ollisha Davis (also known as Lee Lee) to be her maid of honor at her wedding rather than her sister Tammy Slaton.

The ceremony was carried out on Halloween 2025 in the alleged haunted Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky.

1000-Lb. Sisters captures a new chapter







Amy, now 38, married fiancé Brian Lovvorn at the Victorian-themed October 31 ceremony.

At the wedding, Amy revealed,



“I deeply cherished the journey of wedding planning, embracing the art and location hunting, but selecting bridesmaids and groomsmen proved to be a profound challenge. Yet I intuitively knew that my extraordinary friend Ollisha [Davis] (Lee Lee) would graciously accept the esteemed honor of being my maid of honor, even before I extended the heartfelt invitation.”



Amy confirmed that Tammy was not serving as maid of honor despite previously holding that role. In Amy’s first marriage, Tammy filled that position.

The ceremony included Tammy as a guest alongside Amy’s two young sons, Gage and Glenn, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Amy’s decision to select a friend over her sister marks a change in the dynamics shown on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The show has featured Amy and Tammy’s closely linked public journey; however, this latest milestone signals a distinct choice by Amy.

Amy also explained that while her engagement to Brian occurred after just five months of dating, she and Tammy had previously clashed over the pace of the relationship.

In an earlier People magazine recap of the series, Amy and Tammy’s shared journey was noted.



“By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too. They’re not alone,” Tammy said of the show.



The seventh season of 1000-Lb Sisters captures Amy’s legal issues and her new relationship with Brian, as well as Tammy’s continuing health and surgical challenges.

In the lead-up to selecting her wedding party, Amy posted about the challenge of narrowing down her list.

She also said that the lineup of bridesmaids and groomsmen was “a profound challenge.”

Amy’s friend Ollisha Davis, a public-transportation worker whom Amy often celebrates on social media, was the one she “intuitively knew” would accept the maid-of-honor role.

Tammy had served as Amy’s maid of honor in 2019 when Amy’s first wedding took place, but Amy said this time she went a different direction.

The show 1000-Lb Sisters has followed Amy and Tammy’s weight-loss efforts.

The wedding, as covered on 1000-Lb Sisters and in press, also coincides with Amy’s substantial weight loss (estimated around 200 lbs) and a new chapter in her life.

Amy’s relationship with Brian was featured in the show, including the engagement segment,



“Amy, I know we both said we’d never do this again. Will you marry me?” Brian asked in the May episode.





“You know I will,” Amy replied.



The Halloween wedding was held at a historic and allegedly haunted place and featured a Victorian-era atmosphere.

In spite of the maid-of-honor judgment, Tammy did go to the wedding. The relationship between the sisters is still developing both online and offline.

With this milestone, 1000-Lb Sisters documents not only weight-loss and health journeys but also personal life shifts, including Amy’s changing support circle as she moves into marriage again.

