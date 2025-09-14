World boxing champion Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton found dead at home weeks after announcing return to the ring

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Former world champion Ricky Hatton during a media workout at Hatton Health and Fitness on June 18, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

Former world boxing champion Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton has been found dead at his house in Greater Manchester. The 46-year-old, originally from Stockport, was discovered at his place in Gee Cross, Hyde, where cops set up a cordon early this morning (September 14).

Greater Manchester Police then said a body was taken from the spot and noted that the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious. A GMP spokesperson said:

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Ricky Hatton, the former boxing king, has died just months after he told the world he would return to the ring with a fight set for December. The British boxing icon would have been 47 years old in October.

In recent years, he was open about his deep struggles with depression and substance abuse and the toll fame had taken on him. He talked about how he lived through times when he tried to end his life and how he worked to fix broken ties with his family.

Even with these hard times, Hatton's tale was also one of resilience. He faced his setbacks head-on and found ways to reconnect with his family and fans. This makes his loss even more deeply felt.

Fans of boxing star Ricky Hatton have filled his Instagram with touching words as soon as the news broke. He posted a video that is being described as his final post just two days ago. The 46-year-old champ had put up a video of himself training for his big return fight in Dubai on December 2.

In the clip, Hatton is seen quickly walking on a treadmill with Ed Sheeran's Sapphire playing, then he turns the camera on himself, soaked in sweat, and lifts a tight fist after saying he just did "another 5k." We can hear him saying:

"Another 5k... good sweat on."

He captioned the post as:

"Evening run in the bag. Don't your worry about that our kid. #getupthereboy #hitman #bluemoon."

