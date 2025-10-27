Why were DJ Akademiks and YesJulz beefing? Pair squash their feud as they are photographed together at ComplexCon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)

DJ Akademiks and YesJulz were recently photographed at ComplexCon, which was organized over the weekend. The photo has been going viral on social media with Akademiks having his arm around YesJulz's shoulder. This prompted many netizens to believe that they have sorted the beef out between themselves.

Many even seemed confused over the apparent reconciliation after all the lashing out on streams. For the unversed, in March, DJ Akademiks blasted at YesJulz after she said that he "sucks" at being a music journalist. This came after Akademiks reportedly failed to recognize producer F1lthy while he was covering Playboi Carti's Music.

At the time, YesJulz addressed the situation and bashed DJ Akademiks. In a tweet, she wrote,

"Not knowing F1lthy is one of Carti's main collaborators in 2025 as a journalist covering hip-hop is surely one way to admit you suck at your job."

This prompted Akademiks to get seemingly agitated and even lash out at YesJulz. In his stream, he was heard saying,

"That f***ing w***e YesJulz even trying to talk to me?" DJ Akademiks exclaimed. "B***h, you spent half your f***ing life on your knees, getting your back blown out, and sucking c**k. Guzzling f***ing s*men, you f***ing w***e! How dare you talk to me?!... You f***ing w***e! I don't want to hear nothing from no w***e today, bruh."

At the time, many netizens too reacted to Akademiks' remarks, and a lot of them were not resonating with him. While some netizens pointed out that YesJulz was correct, others highlighted Akademiks' behavior. According to them, he chose to disrespect a woman when he couldn't win an argument.

Exploring more about the drama surrounding DJ Akademiks and F1lthy

The drama began when DJ Akademiks made certain comments about Playboi Carti's much-awaited album Music. He claimed that Kendrick Lamar was the "creative director" of the album. This was when F1lthy stepped in and cleared the air. According to F1lthy, who is a longtime producer of Carti,

"Kendrick fam but he is NOT the creative director of this album. This Carti album."

He clarified that while Carti and Lamar could be close, the latter had no role in the creative direction of the studio album. He additionally highlighted that the project solely belonged to Playboi Carti. This was when YesJulz dropped in and took a dig at DJ Akademiks and his skills as a journalist. This prompted Akademiks to lose his calm and bash YesJulz in his expletive-filled rants.

According to reports, while Akademiks was blasting at YesJulz, she did not seem much bothered by his offensive comments. In a tweet dated March 14, she wrote,

"Bro bout to pop a blood vessel 🤣🤣🤣."

He took another dig at Akademiks through a tweet that read,

"I don't go back and forth with incels. I got somethin for that lil cootie patootie tho 🤗🤭."

DJ Akademiks' photograph from ComplexCon with YesJulz made fans get quite confused, especially since he had an aggressive outburst at the time and made some offensive remarks against her too.