Why did Sainsbury's recall hummus? Reasons explained

Sainsbury's has issued a precautionary recall to bring back two of its hummus items after concerns they could be contaminated with a dangerous strain of E. coli. People are told not to consume these products, which are 315g packs of JS Classic Houmous with a use-by date of September 13 and 200g tubs of JS Lemon & Coriander Houmous with a use-by date of September 14.

Sainsbury's recalls items over possible E. coli contamination, urges customers not to eat affected products

Sainsbury's has issued a recall for some food items. This came after the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that some batches may be contaminated with shiga toxin-producing E. coli. The store said the notices will stay in place across its stores until October 3, advising shoppers on the recall and what to do if they have bought these items.

People who bought the item must not consume it. They can take them back to any shop for a full refund. The retailer has apologized for the upset caused.

UK health officials warn of rising STEC infections, sparking fresh concerns over food safety and public spread

Health teams in the UK are becoming concerned as the incidence of illnesses caused by the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) strain is increasing rapidly. This raises new fears about food safety and public exposure. The illness, which can begin with belly pain, fever, and severe diarrhoea, can get worse, causing dangerous complications, most often in kids.

With government data showing a significant rise in cases last year and past outbreaks linked to tainted ready-to-eat food, attention is once again turning to how this highly contagious bacterium can spread in common places.

