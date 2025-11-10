Who is Jennifer Schmitt? Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law seemingly avoids his girlfriend Jordan Hudson at North Carolina Tar Heels game

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre (Image via Getty)

Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, appeared not to interact with each other at the North Carolina Tar Heels game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

The two women were photographed in separate suits, Hudson maintaining a straight face while Schmitt was seen cheering enthusiastically in hers.

Schmitt, who has been married to Belichick's older son, Stephen Belichick, since 2017, wore a white long-sleeve crop top, blue high-waisted shorts and white knee-high boots, while Hudson watched the game with her arms crossed, wearing a white tank top, blue reptide miniskirt and white knee-high boots.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Jennifer Schmitt attended Perry Hall High School and then attended Tufts University in Massachusetts to study occupational therapy.

According to NBC Sports, Schmitt is a former lacrosse player, and married Steve on June 24, 2017, at the Siasconset Union Chapel in Nantucket.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter called Blakely Rose, on October 18, 2016, followed by their second child, son Hayes William, on October 23, 2020, who was diagnosed with Group B Strep Sepsis, Jennifer revealed in an Instagram post.

"During a 21 day NICU stay, I leaned on family and close friends at a time that felt truly insurmountable. That’s the funny thing about motherhood and having a baby, it’s really just deciding to let your heart go walking outside of your body. And just when you think you can’t love someone any more than you already do, God shows you how to love them a little harder."

On April 21, 2021, Jennifer took to her Instagram to reveal she had suffered a miscarriage, writing:

"Hayes was going to be a big brother on his 1st birthday. Blakely was hoping for a little sister. God had other plans."

She later welcomed their third child, daughter Quincy Grace, in April 2022, followed by their fourth child, son Rocco Joseph, on April 9, 2023. Meanwhile, Jennifer appeared on Bad Wives Club in 2023.

Jennifer Schmitt earlier slammed Jordan Hudson for interrupting CBS interview

In May 2025, Jennifer Schmitt had criticized Jordan Hudson for interrupting Bill Belichick's interview when he was asked how he met Hudson, 24.

"We're not talking about this," said Hudson.

The incident was later viewed by Ex-New England Patriots players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski on the Dudes on Dudes podcast, where Edelman said that critics are "giving an unfair reality of what's going on," and alleged that Hudson is "working with Belichick in the professional world" as his publicist.

"Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview just like any PR person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that probably [they] didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting," Eldeman said.

He continued:

"When you look at this situation and you say, ‘This is his girlfriend jumping in,’ I think that’s unfair. I think she’s actually working with coach Belichick in the professional world."

However, Jennifer disagreed with Gronkowski and Edelman's stance, responding to a comment left by comedian Nikki Glaser (who had expressed support for Hudson) under the clip.

"Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t 'storm' off set delaying an interview."

Bill Belichick, the former New England Patriots coach, 73 and Jordan, 24, reportedly met in February 2021 and made their relationship public in June 2023.