When was Daniel Serafini on Bar Rescue? All we know about the ex-MLB player arrested for gunning down his wife’s parents

Dan Serafini was found guilty on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting incident involving his in-laws (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Daniel “Dan” Serafini, a former Major League Baseball player, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in July 2025, ESPN reported. He faced charges in connection with a 2021 shooting incident that left his father-in-law dead and his mother-in-law injured. According to USA Today, the prosecution hinted that the crime was financially motivated.

Dan Serafini once owned a bar named “The Bullpen Bar” with his wife, Erin, which they opened in 2013. The tavern and the ex-MLB pro were featured on Bar Rescue in Season 4, Episode 21, “Take Me Out to the Bar Game.” At the time, Serafini’s Sparks, Nevada-based business was not doing well financially, as he claimed to be $300,000 in debt after previously losing $14 million in bad investments.

The episode starring Dan Serafini, his wife, their employees, and The Bullpen Bar aired on June 28, 2015. During his appearance on the Jon Taffer–starrer docu-reality show, the ex-Minnesota Twins player shared that he was on the verge of losing his bar, along with his property and even his parents’ home. He also expressed frustration about having an unruly staff and said at the time:

“I don’t think my staff respects me at all as a boss. [...] It’s been a really difficult transition from baseball to being a bar owner. And they [Dan’s employees] just annoy me so bad. I go from being super nice to snapping.”

After guidance from Taffer, The Bullpen Bar seemingly got back on track and was featured again on the docu-reality show. Dan Serafini, Erin Spohr, and the staff appeared in another episode in Season 5. Rebranded as Oak Tavern, the bar saw an increase in revenue, as revealed in November 2016. Serafini claimed that sales were up by 50% by Season 5.

However, Oak Tavern ultimately shut down, per Yelp and MapQuest. The bar owner and ex-MLB player was later arrested, charged, and convicted in a shooting incident involving his in-laws.

Dan Serafini allegedly gunned down his in-laws for a $23 million fortune

Gary Spohr, 70, and his wife, Wendy Wood (68), were the victims of a home invasion and shooting at their North Lake Tahoe residence. Gary didn’t survive, while Wendy was left critically injured. Wood struggled with anxiety and depression after the incident and died by assisted s**cide, according to People. The pair’s youngest daughter, Adrienne Spohr, told the magazine recently:

“She relearned how to walk and write and even went hiking. [...] She was amazing.”

She added:

“The heartbreak of losing my dad — and knowing who was responsible [for his death] — became too much,” says Adrienne. “She said it felt like she had lost her right arm.”

According to The Associated Press, surveillance footage of the residence showed a masked man. Ultimately, Dan Serafini—who had a troubled relationship with his in-laws—was apprehended by authorities in 2023 in connection with the shooting. His alleged co-conspirator and family friend, Samantha Scott, was also arrested, per The Sacramento Bee.

Both were charged with murder and attempted murder and were convicted in July 2025. According to USA Today, Erin Spohr testified in court that her parents’ trust was valued at $11 million, while they had $12 million in additional assets. While Dan Serafini never confessed to any crime, prosecutors implied that his potential motive was inheriting a share of the $23 million estate belonging to his wife’s parents.

According to People, Erin still supports her husband, which has strained her relationship with Adrienne, who remarked on her parents being described as victims. She said:

“My parents were forces of nature. They were strong, adventurous, generous, and they loved deeply. That’s how I want people to remember them — not as victims but as the incredible people they were.”

After being found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and burglary, Serafini is awaiting sentencing, with a hearing scheduled for August 18. According to the AP, he is facing a “maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.”