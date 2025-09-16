"We have really good lawyers" - Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet hints at possible defamation suits for tarnishing Charlie Kirk's legacy

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Charlie Kirk, Founder and Executive Director of Turning Point USA, arrives to speak with President Donald J. Trump during a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Monday (September 15), Scott Jennings dropped a new video clip from his radio show on X, where he was on a telephone conversation with Turning Point USA's spokesperson, Andrew Kolvet.

🚨We've all seen the malicious lies and celebrations following Charlie Kirk's assassination.



I asked @TPUSA's @AndrewKsway if the Kirk family is considering any legal action. His response:



"We are seeing it all... We have good lawyers." pic.twitter.com/EWEQE6Y9GB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 15, 2025

In the clip, Jennings asked if Turning Point and Charlie Kirk's family were planning to take legal action against the individuals as well as organizations that were smearing the late activist following his death. In response, Kolvet was heard saying:

"All of our friends out there on social media, they're sending us all of this stuff, so just trust me, we are seeing it all, logging it all, and I'm not prepared to get ahead of ourselves or Erika or the organization, but I will say that we have really good lawyers."

Andrew then went on to agree with Jennings about the lies and smears making his blood boil, adding:

"I completely agree with your sentiment that bad people intentionally lying and maligning the legacy of Charlie Kirk... These people who never knew he, and want to just take the man that spent literally years and years of footage and parse one or two things he said, and act like that was somehow the definition of the man, and not even give you the context, is just so dishonest and so gross."

For the unversed, it has been nearly a week since Kirk's passing. The MAGA influencer was at the Utah Valley University last Wednesday (September 10) interacting with the students in a Q&A session when he was shot in the neck.

Despite being taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, Charlie couldn't survive the wound and was pronounced dead later the same day.

Vice President JD Vance guest-hosted Charlie Kirk's podcast this week

Scott Jennings' conversation with Andrew Kolvet comes a day after Vice President JD Vance guest-hosted Charlie Kirk's podcast from his office on Monday, September 15.

On the podcast, Vance vowed to dismantle all the organizations that were linked to Kirk's killing and thereby promote violence in the country, directly or indirectly, adding:

"With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, homeland security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie's name."

Vance also urged viewers to be vigilant about anyone celebrating the late podcaster's death and call them out, adding:

"Hell, call their employer. We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility, and there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination."

JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, were on the plane that transported Charlie Kirk's casket from Utah to Arizona, accompanying his widow, Erika Frantzve Kirk.