Together for Palestine concert: Date, venue, and more explored as fund reaches over £1.6 million

Together for Palestine Concert Raises Over £1.6 Million at Wembley Arena

The "Together for Palestine" concert in London managed to collect more than £1.6 million to help with humanitarian aid in Gaza. On Wednesday, Wembley Arena filled up as people came to watch a mix of performances and hear speeches by artists, actors, and activists from around the world.

Musician and activist Brian Eno organized the event, spending over a year preparing it. Before the concert, Eno shared how tough it was to find a venue and streaming partners. In the end, Wembley Arena hosted the show, and YouTube agreed to stream it online.

“Even finding a venue proved challenging: the mere mention of the word “Palestine” was a near-certain precursor to refusal,” Eno wrote. “But at some point in the past few months, something changed. Wembley signed a contract, YouTube finally consented to streaming the event, and – most importantly – artists agreed to appear.”

The event brought together famous acts like Bastille, James Blake, Paloma Faith, Jamie xx, and PinkPantheress. It also featured Palestinian performers Sama’ Abdulhadi, Saint Levant, and Elyanna. Highlighting Palestinian artists showed the event’s aim to mix global talent with voices tied to the region.

Actors and public figures joined the program alongside musical acts. Florence Pugh, Nicola Coughlan, and Benedict Cumberbatch spoke to the audience. Broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, footballer Eric Cantona, and Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Palestine, also shared their thoughts. They focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and stressed the need to spread awareness.

The stage design highlighted art from Palestinian creators. Palestinian painter Malak Mattar worked with designer Es Devlin to create the set. The design featured pieces from eight Palestinian artists who died in the conflict.

Funds directed to Palestinian aid groups as global concern over Gaza intensifies

Money from the Together for Palestine concert tickets were sent to Palestinian aid organizations via the UK charity Choose Love. The event helped groups such as the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund Taawon, which supports orphans in Gaza, and the Palestinian Medical Relief Society. By the end of the night, organizers announced the fundraiser had reached over £1.5 million, with more donations still coming through.

The concert happened while global concern over Gaza keeps growing. The Palestinian health ministry has reported tens of thousands of deaths since the fighting intensified. On Tuesday, a United Nations investigation said for the first time that Israel carried out genocide in Gaza, which the Israeli government denies. Famous cultural icons showed their support even beyond the concert.