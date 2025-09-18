“Stay in your lane”: Steph Curry slams Killer Mike for claiming his wife is embarrassing the NBA star

Steph Curry responds to Killer Mike’s comments on Ayesha Curry (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has addressed recent remarks made by rapper Killer Mike about his wife, Ayesha Curry. This all started when a TikTok video reappeared showing Ayesha discussing how she felt uneasy because she didn’t get as much attention from men compared to her husband’s visibility among women.

A TikTok user named Bookie Woodz posted the clip criticizing Ayesha and claiming her remarks caused "embarrassment" to Steph. Killer Mike then entered the conversation in the comment section, responding with laughing emojis and stating that Steph “doesn’t deserve the embarrassment.”

“My n—a said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment [for real]. God bless him,” Killer wrote.

Steph Curry noticed the rapper’s reaction and responded. In a comment shared by The Shade Room, Curry showed his disappointment. He said he’s used to getting criticism online from strangers, but didn’t expect it from Killer Mike.

“@killermike naaaaa not you Mike,” Curry wrote. “I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment! And you’re the worst of them,” he wrote, tagging the original poster Bookie Woodz. “But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Aht-aht! Stephen Curry stepped into this creator's comments with a response after Killer Mike seemingly agreed with the creator's remarks about his wife, #AyeshaCurry. Thoughts, #Roomies? (📸:@gettyimages) (🎥:@boowoodz234) ✍🏾:#TSRStaffJR pic.twitter.com/6gvCcIEo6b — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 17, 2025

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry balance family life and public attention

Steph and Ayesha Curry have often faced public attention because of their famous relationship. They met as teens and started dating in 2008 before tying the knot in 2011. The couple shares four kids: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius.

Killer Mike, recognized as part of the hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, has stayed quiet about Curry’s message. The exchange has gained attention online and highlights how famous families deal with public opinions and social media feedback.

Steph Curry, with four NBA championships and two MVP awards, remains a key player in the Golden State Warriors as they get ready for the next season.