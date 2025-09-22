What is ‘RaptureTok’? South African pastor’s claim that the world might end this month spurs viral TikTok trend

Joshua Mhlakela’s Rapture Prediction Drives Viral ‘RaptureTok’ Trend (Image via X / @AfricaFactsZone)

A viral trend called “RaptureTok” has emerged on TikTok following a prediction by South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela that the Rapture could occur on September 23 and 24, 2025. The prediction has generated widespread attention, with videos ranging from believers preparing for the event to parodies offering satirical advice.

In Christian belief, the Rapture is an event where every Christian—alive or dead—will rise to heaven before a time of massive global troubles. It’s a common topic in Christian teachings about the end times. However, earlier famous predictions, like those made by U.S. radio host Harold Camping, have not come true.

Mhlakela described his vision in an interview on YouTube with CettwinzTV. He said he saw Jesus sitting on a throne and received a message that the second coming would happen this year during Rosh Hashanah.

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said. “I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’”

He claimed that Jesus gave him the dates of September 23 and 24, 2025, for his return.

The announcement has created a wave of activity on the internet. A few TikTok users posted videos of getting ready by leaving their jobs or selling belongings to get ready for the event. Some made funny videos showing ridiculous ideas of being “saved” or getting ready in strange ways, highlighting the trend’s popularity.

Joshua Mhlakela’s rapture prediction fuels blood moon speculation

The timing of Joshua Mhlakela’s claim has coincided with astronomical events, including a “blood moon” visible on September 7 and 8. During this lunar eclipse, the full moon looks red, and some believe this matches biblical descriptions of signs pointing to the end times. In history, people have also compared lunar eclipses to events in the Bible.

Though people speculate, religious leaders and skeptics agree that no one knows when future events will happen. The Rapture, mentioned in Christian teachings, is seen as an event with an unpredictable timing, and past predictions about it have often been wrong.

As the dates approach, online discussions show a mixture of curiosity, anticipation, and humor, reflecting both belief and skepticism