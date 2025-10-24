Police open fire on a U-Haul truck after it attempted "to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda" entrance: Details explored

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: A U.S. Coast Guard logo is displayed on the side of a patrol boat on September 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

A U-Haul truck had been shot at outside the Coast Guard base in Alameda on Thursday, October 23, 2025. According to Fox News, the Coast Guard said that the driver of the truck refused to stop it even after he was given commands to do so.

According to the reports, the security personnel noticed a truck "driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda" at about 10 pm local time on Thursday. In a statement reported by Fox News, the branch said,

"When the vehicle's actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire."

It has further been confirmed that no Coast Guard personnel sustained injuries in the shooting. Photographer Rick Villaroman said that the truck began reversing quickly towards the officials who were blocking off the gate. Prior to that, the truck reportedly was parked outside the base for most of the day. Villaroman said,

"He just hit the gas and sped towards them. And that's when they opened fire. About 20 to 30 rounds."

According to reports by CBS News, the incident happened in the same site where a day-long protest erupted after US Customs and Border Protection agents started arriving to locate illegal immigrants in the nation. As per the Daily American Republican, over a hundred people gathered in the area with signs that read "No ICE or troops in the Bay."

The FBI is leading the investigation into the situation, as confirmed by the Coast Guard

According to CBS News, the Coast Guard confirmed that the incident is now being investigated by the FBI. They further confirmed that they were coordinating with the law enforcement officials as well. The outlet further reported that the driver of the U-Haul truck fled the scene after the shooting took place.

At the time, it could not be immediately determined if someone was injured or detained. No immediate update was obtained from either the California Highway Patrol or Oakland police. According to reports, the driver stopped and reversed as soon as the shooting broke out and decided to drive away from the police line.

Photographer Rick Villaroman said,

"The driver of the U-Haul came back, parked it down this street here, and walked out and left."

Villaroman told the outlet that he decided to examine the vehicle and spotted bullet holes. He further confirmed that he could not see any blood in or around the vehicle.

He additionally mentioned that the protestors at the site soon cleared the place when the shooting started. These people reportedly began gathering there from early Thursday before the anticipated immigration enforcement crackdown. Many protestors even attempted to block vehicles from passing. Speaking of the same, the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CBS News,

"DHS is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens—including murderers, r*pists, gang members, p*dophiles, and terrorists—in cities such as Portland, Chicago, Memphis, and San Francisco."

No additional details about the U-Haul truck have been recovered as of now.