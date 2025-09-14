Type keyword(s) to search

"Incredibly sad news": Piers Morgan pays tribute to Ricky Hatton after the boxing champion was found dead at 46

Piers Morgan leads tributes to Ricky Hatton, the former boxing world champion, after he was found dead at his Manchester home aged 46.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Sunday 9/14/2025 at 11:04AM EDT
  • MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Ricky Hatton attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Ricky Hatton attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

    Fans from sports and showbiz are pouring tributes after the sudden loss of the UK's boxing legend, Ricky Hatton, 46. The former world champion was discovered in his house in Greater Manchester.

    The authorities confirmed that there was nothing strange about his death. A GMP spokesperson said:

    "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

    Hatton, who had been open about his fights with mental health and substance abuse, was getting ready for a big boxing match later this year in December in Dubai.

    Piers Morgan calls Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton's death at 46 "incredibly sad"

    The shocking news of the death of Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton at just 46 has led to a wave of tributes from around the world. As both fans and peers recall the mark the boxing great left, both inside and outside the ring. The news got out quickly, and it made many in the sports world share their heartfelt reactions.

    Journalist Piers Morgan described the news as "incredibly sad," saying he was a true star of boxing. He posted on his X handle:

    "RIP Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton, 46. Found dead at his home in Manchester, police say no suspicious circumstances. What incredibly sad news."

     

    Ricky Hatton is remembered as a world champion fighter and fan favorite beyond the ring

    Ricky Hatton carved out a remarkable career by claiming world titles in both light-welterweight and welterweight and was seen as one of the sport's most exciting names in the 2000s. By moving up from amateur and local fights, he went on to share the ring with some of boxing's biggest stars, like Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather, and Manny Pacquiao.

    More than his victories inside the ring, Hatton's grounded personality and candidness about his hard times with mental health after he left the sport helped keep his close tie with fans all around the world.

