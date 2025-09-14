"Incredibly sad news": Piers Morgan pays tribute to Ricky Hatton after the boxing champion was found dead at 46

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Ricky Hatton attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Fans from sports and showbiz are pouring tributes after the sudden loss of the UK's boxing legend, Ricky Hatton, 46. The former world champion was discovered in his house in Greater Manchester.

The authorities confirmed that there was nothing strange about his death. A GMP spokesperson said:

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Hatton, who had been open about his fights with mental health and substance abuse, was getting ready for a big boxing match later this year in December in Dubai.

Piers Morgan calls Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton's death at 46 "incredibly sad"

The shocking news of the death of Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton at just 46 has led to a wave of tributes from around the world. As both fans and peers recall the mark the boxing great left, both inside and outside the ring. The news got out quickly, and it made many in the sports world share their heartfelt reactions.

Journalist Piers Morgan described the news as "incredibly sad," saying he was a true star of boxing. He posted on his X handle:

"RIP Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton, 46. Found dead at his home in Manchester, police say no suspicious circumstances. What incredibly sad news."