Nintendo issues a warning to a Japanese speedrun charity to remove their games

In a move that has sparked widespread reaction across the gaming community, Nintendo has issued a formal request to a major Japanese speedrunning charity event to remove all of its titles from the event's schedule.

The concerned team cited unauthorized use of its intellectual property as the reason. As a result, the 2025 Summer edition of RTA in Japan, one of the country's most prominent charity speedrun events, will proceed without any Nintendo-owned games, including legacy titles.

The country's biggest charity speedrunning event had fans eagerly awaiting its Summer 2025 edition. Scheduled from August 9 to 15, as Dexerto reported, the marathon unveiled its fascinating lineup back in June.

[Nintendo Legal]



RTA in Japan (a speedrun charity event) was notified by Nintendo that they are utilizing Nintendo games without permission.



Due to this, RiJ Summer 2025 will not feature Nintendo games.



The organizers are in discussions with Nintendo regarding future events. https://t.co/Xowc6plaJJ — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) August 4, 2025

Back then, it generated excitement across the gaming community. Known for its high-speed gameplay and charitable goals, the event traditionally features a wide variety of titles, including many beloved Nintendo games. However, this year's anticipation took a hit after Nintendo requested the removal of all its first-party titles, leaving fans disappointed and organizers scrambling.

Everything we know about Nintendo warning the Japanese speedrun charity

According to organizers, Nintendo delivered notice on June 13, stating that because RTA in Japan operates as a legal entity, it must obtain explicit permission in advance to feature any Nintendo games at future events, as Gaming Amigos reported. Past appearances of such titles were considered non-compliant

Despite being a non-profit event that directs proceeds to charity, it is still subject to licensing laws. This legal obligation means that the organization must obtain explicit permission to showcase copyrighted games.

Following Nintendo's takedown request, RiJ has initiated conversations with the company in hopes of securing approval for future marathons. Their strategy moving forward involves applying for licenses for each event on a per-title basis, as per Gaming Amigos. However, they could not finalize these permissions ahead of the 2025 summer event. Ultimately, it forced them to remove all Nintendo titles from the current game lineup.

I swear #Nintendo known no rock bottom; blocking speedruns at @RTAinJapan for charity...because they want their games licensed?? Absolutely shameful! What's next? @GamesDoneQuick getting a call from the lawyers? (vid in reply) #gaming #gamingnews pic.twitter.com/KG09NuafCS — VideoGameEsoterica (@VEsoterica) August 5, 2025

The conclusion prompts a significant issue for both the 2025 summer marathon and the upcoming games. According to the outlet, it will affect the procedure of future game submissions. Organizers have acknowledged the need to adapt and confirmed that new submission guidelines will be released soon. The aim is to ensure full compliance with Nintendo's licensing policies, providing more clarity to both runners and fans.

Gaming Amigos translated the official statement via Automaton, where RiJ can be seen being disappointed and regretful. The team reflected on the conclusion and emphasized their commitment to resolving the issue.

As for the future of iconic titles like Mario, Zelda, and others, their return to the event remains unconfirmed. It will depend heavily on the outcome of ongoing discussions with Nintendo. The organizers remain hopeful, but until a clear licensing framework is established, the inclusion of these fan-favorite franchises is uncertain.

For now, the event will proceed without any Nintendo presence, prompting some within the community to voice disappointment, while others defend the company's legal right to protect its IP. Some have noted that this may set a new precedent for how fan-driven charity streams operate in the future, especially within jurisdictions with stricter copyright enforcement.

In the meantime, speedrunners and fans are adapting their plans, with many shifting focus to titles from publishers that have historically shown greater flexibility. Developers like Capcom, Sega, and indie studios are expected to fill the gap left by Nintendo in the 2025 Summer RTA in Japan lineup.

Imagine some big global speedrun events was called by Nintendo to suspend their event, something like GDQ (Games Done Quick). Imagine the outrage. — Sam's Minus Takes (I don't block) 🇮🇩 (@samminustakes) August 5, 2025

The removal of Nintendo titles from one of Japan's largest speedrunning events underscores the company's evolving yet controversial approach to content control and IP management.

Fans reacted with disappointment and frustration following the removal of Nintendo titles from the RTA in Japan Summer 2025 event lineup. Netizens voiced concern over Nintendo's ongoing pattern of strict enforcement, particularly in non-profit, charity contexts on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit platforms. Many users have also expressed sympathy for the organizers and runners who had prepared extensively for Nintendo game runs, only to have them abruptly canceled.