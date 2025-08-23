Meghan Trainor cheekily responds to fan backlash over extreme weight loss in new video

After fans questioned her weight loss, Meghan Trainor responded with a playful, confident TikTok video.

Meghan Trainor has once again become the subject of online chatter, but this time, she’s cheekily turning the conversation on its head. The singer, known for her chart-topping anthem “All About That Bass,” posted a TikTok video attempting the viral “Nicki Minaj High School Challenge,” balancing on her toes in a weight room. The clip triggered a wave of comments from fans noticing Meghan’s dramatic weight loss, with many expressing surprise that she even looked like herself.



In response, Trainor posted a second video the very next day that was playful, confident, and utterly unbothered by the backlash. The fan reaction over her changing appearance may have sparked the buzz, but Meghan Trainor embraced it and gave as good as she got, proving once more she sets her own terms.

Fans reacted to Meghan Trainor’s dramatic weight loss, but the singer clapped back with humor in a bold new video

When fans suggested Meghan Trainor looked nearly unrecognizable in her challenge video, prompting comments such as “I didn’t even recognize her..?”, she responded not with explanation, but with sass and style. On August 22, she lip-synced to a bold Megan Thee Stallion audio:

“I don’t care if these bitches don’t like me… matter of fact what could a hoe say with a face like this and bitch this paid.”

Her caption, “Glam team really did that,” paid tribute to her stylists while gently poking fun at the commentary around her physical transformation. Beyond mere cheekiness, this reply underlines the bigger picture of her recent journey.



Meghan has been open about her weight loss after her second pregnancy and has shared that she used the medication Mounjaro, worked closely with a dietician and trainer, and made deliberate lifestyle changes to become “the healthiest, strongest version” of herself. She’s also spoken publicly about being “hurt” from negative comments about her weight, especially those that overlook the intention behind the change.

