Lamar Jackson confronts fan during Baltimore's loss

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORINA - NOVEMBER 25: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts following an NFL Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, Califorina. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was in the headlines after Sunday night's narrow 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills after a heated exchange with a spectator. The event took place in the third quarter, just after Jackson found DeAndre Hopkins for a 29-yard TD.

As they were happy by the stands at Highmark Stadium, a fan in a red Bills shirt hit Hopkins on the head, then did the same to Jackson. The quarterback hit back quickly, shoving the fan with both hands and causing him to fall back. After the clash, stadium staff got the fan out of the place.

Lamar Jackson addresses fan slap, says he learned from it but will keep celebrating with fans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks up about a surprising event from Sunday's game, where a slap from a fan shook him up during a touchdown celebration. The double NFL MVP said he let his emotions take over in the heat of the moment, but made it clear that he learned a valuable lesson from the encounter. Jackson said:

"He slapped me, and he was talking - so, I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again. I learned from that."

Despite the incident, Jackson said he won't shy away from interacting with fans, pointing out that this situation doesn't show the usual love he gets from the Baltimore fans. The hard moment happened when the Ravens were ahead 34-19 late in the third quarter, but then lost the lead in the final frame. In his words:

"I've never seen our fans do that. So, I'll probably do it again when we score a touchdown. It's not nothing against the fans. I'm just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!