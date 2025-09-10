James McAvoy reportedly attacked in a Toronto bar while attending TIFF 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 06: James McAvoy attends the premiere of "California Schemin'" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

On September 8, 2025, the TIFF Lightbox buzzed with a sparkling film energy, situated in the core of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in downtown Toronto. Scottish actor James McAvoy was in town for the premiere of his directorial debut, California Schemin', as well as several other film premieres.

The film is about two Scottish rappers who pretend to be Americans to enter the hip-hop world, and created quite a stir with the Oscar buzz at the premiere a couple of days prior. However, an egregious incident occurred late Monday night at a bar named Charlotte's Room, not far from the TIFF Lightbox, suspending the celebrations centered around McAvoy and switching the narrative to an unrelated, unprovoked attack.

Although there has been no official statement from James McAvoy or Charlotte's Room regarding the reported attack that occurred at a Toronto bar during TIFF 2025, sources close to the actor provided the particulars of the incident to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. The bar in question also declined to comment when contacted by both media outlets.

James McAvoy’s unexpected encounter: A quiet night turns chaotic

McAvoy, 46, had been relaxing at Charlotte’s Room, a small bar just a few blocks from TIFF’s offices, with the executive producers of California Schemin’. Around 11:55 p.m., as reported, a heavily intoxicated man, already being escorted out by staff, suddenly swung at McAvoy. The actor, caught off guard with his back turned, had no prior interaction with the aggressor. Quick intervention by bar patrons and staff subdued the man, who was promptly removed.

Remarkably, McAvoy stayed, even laughing off the incident with others, showcasing his characteristic resilience. The conflict remained unreported to Toronto police due to no physical injuries, but it has created ripples of worry amongst fans on social media.

McAvoy's directorial debut screened at TIFF on September 6, and festival goers were buzzing. California Schemin' tells the story of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, Scottish rappers who disguise themselves as the American hip-hop duo Silibil N' Brains in order to dupe a biased music industry. McAvoy, who makes a cameo in the movie, called the two "folk heroes" in a Variety interview, appreciating their defiance.

As a TIFF nominee for the People's Choice Award, this film also further establishes McAvoy's brave jump into directing. The horrifying incident at the bar has not diminished the acclaim for the film or for McAvoy because of the event.

As TIFF 2025, which runs from September 4-14, continues to captivate audiences, California Schemin' will stay a festival exclusive so far, with no established release date for theatres or streaming sites.

