David Dobrik reportedly broken into while he was there

David Dobrik

In a shocking YouTube video, David Dobrik disclosed that intruders broke into his home in Los Angeles. According to information provided by him, the property was robbed when he was spending time with a few of his friends inside the house.

The revelation surprised netizens, particularly because the content creator's home was already protected with security and CCTV cameras, among other secured enhancements. However, the thieves managed to pave through the obstacles and attempted to rob.

In a recently released YouTube video, he shared about the frightening incident.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, security camera recordings captured at least three individuals moving inside Dobrik's swanky property through the backyard.

Here's everything we know about intruders breaking into David Dobrik's home in Los Angeles

On August 13, 2025, David uploaded his latest YouTube video titled "REVEALING MY MILLIONAIRE GIRLFRIEND’S BANK ACCOUNT!!" confirming the scary news of robbers breaking into his house in Los Angeles.

In the video, he also included a montage of security cameras recording movements of the intruders quietly making their way into his home. A minimum of three people were captured while breaching the surveillance and entering from the backyard.

Despite having visitors inside and a comprehensive security system with 24/7 surveillance, the thieves found the exact access point to rob the property. Realizing that they were being robbed, David and his mates contacted the police authorities, and in no time, the LAPD officers arrived at the venue.

His recently released YouTube video shows the suspects running across the yard after the police squad cars reached the location. Along with squad cars, a police helicopter was also called instantly.

David Dobrik is known for his prank videos. And one of his roommates thought the break-in was a prank, seeing the chaotic nature of the moment. However, the creator later gave a reality check by showing the messed-up drawers and closet spaces.

While taking them through the raided spaces, his friend commented, as per Dexerto,

"They f**king trashed the place."

A clip of his YouTube video showed his conversation with the police. While talking about the intruders fleeing from the scene after the authorities' arrival, he said,

"Security is already on the phone with you guys."

He also reiterated that the group of robbers fled from his home through the exact route they entered from. They managed to get inside and steal, and exit without getting caught through the backyard. Since the security actions were stationed in front of David's house, the intruders easily escaped.

As of now, the details still remain sparse. He has yet to open up about whether any valuables were stolen. While he has not disclosed the robbed objects, he prominently displayed the aftermath on camera.

Additionally, he might also arrange a stricter precaution to reconsider his home security setup. He signaled that a significant revamping of his security measures is likely on the horizon. The invasion not only violated David Dobrik's privacy but also highlighted the vulnerability that online creators often come across.