Campbell’s Chunky teams up with Pabst Blue Ribbon for beer-infused soups

Two limited-edition flavors hit Walmart this fall as Campbell’s Chunky and Pabst Blue Ribbon create a bold beer-infused soup collaboration.

Campbell is providing soup lovers with an unexpected new option to enjoy the warm pleasures of fall as the weather turns colder and the leaves start their yearly metamorphosis. The company is launching soup tastes that combine delicious heritage with a unique sense of malt, partnering with the legendary American lager Pabst Blue Ribbon.

These limited-edition products, which will only be available at Walmart beginning September 1, 2025, are designed to evoke the essence of bonfires, tailgating, and warm evenings with two daring formulations. With a clear focus on substance rather than gimmick, Campbell ensures fans that this collaboration brings authentic flavor into kitchens this season.

Campbell Delivers on What Campbell’s Chunky x Pabst Blue Ribbon beer-infused soup collaboration promises

Campbell is delivering on the buzz around this collaboration: Campbell’s Chunky has teamed up with Pabst Blue Ribbon to create two distinct beer-infused soup varieties, debuting this fall at Walmart. The new offerings include:

Beer Cheese with Potatoes & Chorizo Soup: a creamy, cheese-rich base spiced with chorizo and stocked with hearty potatoes, all infused with the malty flavor of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Beef, Bacon & Beer Chili with Beans: seasoned beef, smoky bacon, and tender beans simmered in a PBR-infused broth, a comforting take packed for tailgates or game-day nachos.

Ryan Pawling, Senior Brand Manager at Campbell’s Chunky, describes the effort as

“the ultimate flavor collaboration… pairing Chunky’s hearty recipes with the iconic, malty flavor of PBR”.

Echoing the sentiment, Rachel Keeton, Senior Brand Director at Pabst, adds,

“It’s a bold, unexpected collaboration that celebrates flavor, fun, and the spirit of both brands”.

These soups are available exclusively at Walmart beginning in August, with the official wide release slated for September 1, 2025. To mark the launch, Campbell’s Chunky and Pabst will host a “dive bar takeover” at Ray’s Bar in New York City on August 21, inviting fans to sample the beer-infused soup, grab exclusive merch, and even get “Chunky-fied” by caricature artists.

Starting September 3, a food truck tour at Walmart locations nationwide will bring samples and promotional activity directly to shoppers. Reports emphasize the visual shift in packaging: departing from the familiar red-and-white Campbell’s design, the cans now feature Pabst’s signature red, white, and blue motif, complete with the ribbon logo, designed to stand out on the soup aisle.

Media reactions so far are measured, with reviewers noting that while the chili shtick may tread familiar terrain, the beer-infused twist offers curiosity and novelty. But regardless of palate, the campaign is being hailed for its clear messaging and bold pairing: Campbell’s Chunky embracing a beer-infused soup concept with Pabst Blue Ribbon, executed with both respect for tradition and a taste of unexpected fun.

