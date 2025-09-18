ABC journalist Matt Gutman apologizes over gushing review of Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson text

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman (Image via Instagram/@mattgutmanabc)

On September 17, ABC News’ Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman took to social media to apologize for the comments he made about conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin. During a report on September 16 on a press conference from Utah, where Kirk was shot while speaking to students, Gutman made multiple comments describing text messages sent by Kirk’s alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, as “touching,” and “fulsome.”

Ever since Gutman made the controversial comments, the ABC News correspondent has been subject to vehement criticism online. Taking account of the social media backlash, the journalist posted an apology statement. In the apology, Gutman pleaded to the fact that his intention with regard to the comments had been misunderstood. Gutman wrote,

“Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk - a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue - and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference. I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear.”

In his apology, Gutman went on to reiterate his condemnation of Kirk’s heinous assassination, which took place at Utah Valley University in Orem. Gutman expressed,

“But let there be zero doubt: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Gutman’s apology comes at a time when numerous netizens took to social media to not only condemn Gutman’s previous comments, but also demanded that ABC News fire their Chief National Correspondent for his lack of sensitivity, and called out the disrespect which he dealt to Kirk’s death.

In his report from the press conference, Matt Gutman made comments on Tyler Robinson’s text messages which flabbergasted netizens

On Tuesday, September 16, Matt Gutman reported from Utah on the text messages shared by Tyler Robinson with his roommate. As per Gutman’s view, which he shared on live television, the text conversation between Robinson and his roommate was “very touching.”

As per text messages shared by investigators on the case, Robinson’s reportedly confessional texts to his roommate were revealing the fact they allegedly might have been in a romantic relationship, noted The New York Post.

While expressing his view on the matter, Gutman, while reporting from the press conference on Tuesday said as per the publication,

“It was very touching in a way that many of us didn’t expect. So, it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children…And then, on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner. So a very interesting, riveting press conference.”

According to The New York Post, Gutman continued his report on the messages, and while citing some messages, said,

“I don’t think I ever experienced a press conference in which we’ve read text messages that are so fulsome, so robust, so apparently allegedly self-incriminating and yet, on the other hand, so touching, right? And the terminology he used, he was trying to protect him. He kept calling him ‘my love.’ ‘My reason for doing this is to protect you,’ you know, but also asking him to delete the messages and not speak to law enforcement. So, there’s this heartbreaking duality that we’re seeing very tragically playing out.”

Netizens' reaction to Gutman’s reporting called out the way the journalist downplayed the tragedy allegedly committed by Robinson.