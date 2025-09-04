“What is under Trump’s suit Jacket”: LVAD trends online as President’s recent picture sparks wild theories

U.S. President Donald Trump addressing media in the Oval Office at the White House on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC (Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A new conspiracy theory around U.S. President Donald J. Trump (aka DJT) has emerged online, after his recent public appearance. Many on social media are now speculating whether POTUS is using a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), amid rumors about his health.

For those unaware, Trump quashed the death hoax after addressing the media from the Oval Office recently. After the President's press conference, a TikTok user, @samanthaannemarti, posted a clip featuring the LVAD theory. She is seen pointing out something Trump wore and said:

“Suspicious! That’s weird. So, is nobody gonna talk about what that is? What was under this man’s suit jacket, yesterday. You can see it. Can’t say we’re fake newsing that ‘cause it’s there. What is it? I think it’s an LVAD. Yes I do.”

The user accused the Trump administration of not being transparent enough, as she continued to keep a firm stance on her theory. The TikTok clip has garnered more than 1.9 million views and later made its way to X. After the video and the theory went viral, LVAD also made it to the X trending tab.

A user mentioned Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, and questioned:

“.@drsanjaygupta what is under Trump's suit jacket? Is it an LVAD?”

Read on to learn what others say about the unfounded rumors of POTUS wearing a left ventricular assist device (LVAD).

Internet reacts after a theory about Trump wearing an LVAD went viral

Soon after the 45th and 47th U.S. President made his public appearance with an Oval Office news conference, new rumors about his health started floating around the internet. Many social media users found the LVAD theory plausible, while others shared their curiosity about the matter.

“trump has an LVAD??,” @britt4jade questioned.

“so trump had an LVAD under his suit jacket?,” @TxWomenRock asked the same question.

“Is Donald Trump wearing an LVAD? 👀 Trump having ❤️ problems wouldn’t surprise me one bit. It would explain the fluid on his legs and ankles,” @RyanShead speculated.

“He was missing for 6 days. Lvad device is a pump they put in when your left ventricular isn't pumping enough,” @Bluedotinapurpl posted.

“Trump LVAD or nah? It makes sense,” @cwebbonline wrote.

However, a user (@adamscochran) shared his skepticism and explained:

“Hard no. The surgery for an LVAD is invasive and intensive. It requires many weeks of recovery & observation. It would require almost a month in hospital for most patients - and even under careful medical observation Trump would not be up and moving around on LVAD after a week.”

NEW: Fox News' Peter Doocy asks President Trump how he found out that he was 'dead.'



Doocy: "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?"



Trump: "I didn't do anything for two days and they say, 'there must be something wrong with him.'"



"Biden wouldn't do… pic.twitter.com/EOTJNBKnWq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2025

According to the Cleveland Clinic, an LVAD is a device that helps the patient’s heart pump better when they suffer from heart failure. Furthermore, those who are waiting for a heart transplant also use the device. However, there haven’t been any reports around Trump using the device or suffering from a heart ailment.

During his recent media address, POTUS also reacted to the death hoax after he wasn’t seen for a couple of days. Trump said:

“I have heard it's sort of crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful. [...] And then I didn't do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn't do them for months. You wouldn't see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape.”

Trump claimed he was pretty active over the weekend, doing interviews and posting on Truth Social. He branded the death hoax as fake news and called out media outlets for propagating it.