Inside Bennett Coast’s new card game inspired by ‘Fashion for the Mourning’

Bennett Coast has accompanied the release of his new Extended Play Fashion for the Mourning with a fun game. The game, titled Last Minute Mourner, is similar to the popular Imposter Game but has an added twist.

The participants are given the names of a popular deceased person, while two players, the Agent and the Geezer, are dealt different cards.

The Geezer is given a different but similar name than the rest, while the Agent gets nothing.



A stack of cards contains different questions to be asked as the players try to figure out the Agent. The priest orchestrates the game and comes up with names.

Coast shared a clip of him and his friends playing the agent game. He explains it as follows:

“Thank you all for joining me here today to mourn the loss of a well-known criminal. You’ll find his name in this bowl, or you won’t. You might be an agent to fill the funeral seats, or you might be a geezer who went to the wrong funeral with a similar but slightly wrong name. An agent doesn’t even get a name—they don’t know sh**. Then there’s the priest, who thinks up a name, living or dead, writes it down and runs the game.”

More details on Bennett Coast’s Fashion for the Mourning EP

Fashion for the Mourning dropped on October 24, 2025, and features six tracks, including Video Mind, Being There, Allison, Batman, Pressure and Doctor.

The 24-year-old artist announced the release of the new album with an Instagram post with a photo of himself in the studio.

In the caption, some of the writers credited on the album include the artist himself alongside Caleb Gnomes, Brendan Herb, and Last Minute Mourner, who released merchandise a few days before the EP dropped, with the condition that whoever purchased it would get full access to the album.

His latest EP comes more than a year after he dropped his debut music project in 2023, titled Where Are You Going?

