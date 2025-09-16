Zootopia 2 adds Andy Samberg and Macaulay Culkin to the cast months before November 2025 release

Disney’s upcoming animated film, Zootopia 2, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, is adding Andy Samberg and Macaulay Culkin to the voice cast. It's a sequel to Zootopia (2016), which is slated to hit the theatres on November 26, 2025.

Ahead of its release within almost two months, the animated film has welcomed some new members to join the sequel. Along with Andy Samberg and Macaulay Culkin, fans will also get to hear the voices of Brenda Song and David Strathairn.

These four new voice artists will take on the roles of the Lynxleys, a longtime family in Zootopia. As per the official synopsis, they are “an old family in Zootopia who are responsible for building the weather walls that help the various biomes function.”

The first part, which was released in 2016, was a big hit at the box office, grossing approximately $1 billion. The film has even won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film and has since grown into one of the most influential titles in Disney’s animated film universe.

Judy Hopps (the rabbit cop) and Nick Wilde (the fox cop) are back in Zootopia 2. This time, a new character, Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan), comes to the city and causes big problems, ‘’shakes the metropolis to its very core.’’ His arrival in Zootopia threatens the city’s peace.

To solve the mystery, Judy and Nick have to go undercover in new parts of the city they’ve never explored before. They encounter various animals, face hidden dangers, and learn to rely on each other more deeply.

Meet the Zootopia 2 cast

As per the synopsis, here’s what each new character will play in Zootopia 2:

Andy Samberg will voice Pawbert (the easy-going runt of the powerful Lynxley family). Milton Lynxley, who is ‘’a distinguished business-mammal and the patriarch of one of Zootopia’s oldest and most prestigious families’’ will be voiced by David Strathairn.

In July 2025, Macaulay Culkin said in a Hot Ones interview that he and his fiancée, Brenda Song, will team up for Zootopia 2. Macaulay will voice Cattrick Lynxley, “the ambitious eldest son of the Lynxley family,’’ and Brenda is Kitty Lynxley, “the sharp-tongued daughter of the Lynxley family.’’

Returning cast members include Ginnifer Goodwin, who plays Judy Hopps, a young, optimistic, and very first rabbit to join the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD). Jason Bateman is also back as Nick Wilde (the first fox police officer at ZPD), who joins Judy on a mysterious trail.

Zootopia 2 also brings Idris Elba (as Chief Bogo, the cape buffalo chief of police), Nate Torrence (as cheetah cop at ZPD), and Shakira (as pop star Gazelle). Other returning ensemble members include Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Jenny Slate, Tommy Chong, Raymond S. Persi, and Alan Tudyk.

New characters in Zootopia 2 include Ke Huy Quan as Gary De’Snake (pit viper/a mysterious snake in the town), Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick (a beaver), Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby (a quokka who is also Judy and Nick’s police therapist), and Patrick Warburton as Mayor Winddancer (former actor and mayor of Zootopia).

What is Zootopia 2 all about?

The official synopsis of the film reads: