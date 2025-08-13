Will there be Untamed season 2? Renewal details and more

Untamed season 1 © Netflix

Untamed season 2 is officially on the way. Untamed is an American drama murder mystery TV show that started on Netflix on July 17, 2025. It is set in Yosemite National Park and stars Eric Bana, Lily Santiago, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Sam Neill. In July 2025, just a few weeks after the show's premiere, Netflix confirmed that it would be back for a second season.

A woman's death in Yosemite's vast wilderness brings federal agent Kyle Turner into an area with no laws and where nature rules. Turner, an old park ranger, teams up with Naya Vasquez, a new ranger, to find out what really happened with the death. People's pasts come back to the surface as they follow leads deeper into the park. Rivalries start to flare, and the lines between justice and survival become less clear.

Loss, redemption, and the constant pull of the wild are all themes that run through this interesting story. Each turn of the story shows how the park affects the lives of the people who live there.

Renewal announcement of Untamed season 2

Netflix wasted no time in confirming that Untamed season 2 was happening. Fresh off its strong debut, Eric Bana shared his excitement in an interview with Netflix Tudum on July 29, 2025:

“I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life,” Bana said.

He continued,

“The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans.”

Untamed season 2 will see Bana’s Kyle Turner stepping away from Yosemite to investigate a fresh mystery in a completely different national park. Co-creators Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith confirmed the change of scenery is intentional, allowing each season to feel unique both geographically and culturally.

What to expect from Untamed season 2?

Turner will be out of his comfort zone in Untamed season 2, having to adjust to a new place and rely on the help (and sometimes help) of new characters. The people who made the park haven't said what it is yet, but they have hinted that it will be very different from Yosemite and have a new cultural and geographical background.

The new mystery will naturally fit with the park's special features, making the case feel unique. Turner will also be in a position similar to Naya Vasquez's early in season 1, where he will have to learn and adjust to tough new situations. Some cast members from Yosemite may be back, but the main focus will be on new settings and characters that expand the world of Untamed season 2.

Untamed season 1 recap

Kyle Turner, a special agent with the National Park Investigative Services Branch, investigates the death of a young woman who fell from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Partnering with rookie ranger Naya Vasquez, he discovers the victim is Lucy Cook, missing from the park since 2012. Turner relates personally - his son Caleb was murdered in the park years earlier, leading to his divorce from Jill.

The investigation reveals Lucy had been living in the park and was connected to a drug ring. Turner clashes with wildlife officer Shane Maguire, who has a hostile history with him. It is revealed that Caleb’s killer, Sean Sanderson, was murdered by Maguire at Jill’s request, a secret Turner never knew.

Lucy’s phone shows Maguire’s face, leading investigators to suspect him in her death. During a pursuit in the park, Vasquez shoots and kills Maguire. Although the drug ring is dismantled, Turner continues investigating Lucy’s missing years. He traces her to a Nevada foster home, placed there by a man posing as her father.

Turner discovers Lucy’s biological father is Paul Souter, Yosemite’s chief park ranger and Turner’s mentor. Years earlier, Souter had an affair with Lucy’s mother. When her mother’s husband became violent, Souter took Lucy to a foster home, but she later returned to Yosemite. As an adult, Lucy began blackmailing Souter to expose his secret. On El Capitan, Souter chased her and fired a warning shot; injured, Lucy fled to the edge and fell to her death.

Meanwhile, Jill, fearful her role in Sanderson’s death would be exposed, attempts suicide. Turner and Maguire’s long-standing animosity culminates in physical confrontations before Maguire’s death. Turner is suspended from duty.

At the beginning of the show, Turner is thinking about committing suicide when the phone rings with news about Lucy. He turns around and leaves Yosemite, leaving Vasquez his horse and a box of Caleb's toy cars for her son. Turner and Vasquez have become close during the case. Vasquez has been protecting her own child from an abusive father of two.

At the end of the case, Lucy's death was ruled an accident caused by her biological father's actions while he was trying to protect his family. Turner leaves the park, ending the part of the story that was about his son.

Untamed season 1 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.