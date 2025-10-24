Will there be Nobody Wants This season 3? Renewal status and more explored

Kristen Bell attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" Season 2 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nobody Wants This season 3 is not confirmed, and Netflix has not issued a series order or production notice as of October 24, 2025. Season 2 premiered on October 23 with 10 episodes, bringing back Kristen Bell and Adam Brody alongside Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn, along with new faces like Leighton Meester, Arian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky, Miles Fowler and Seth Rogen. One mid-season entry, Abby Loves Smoothies, arrives as episode 5.

Behind the camera, Season 2 is helmed by showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, with Erin Foster continuing as executive producer. Meanwhile, Netflix’s launch blog confirms the cast and release date. Season 1’s performance sets a strong baseline for the franchise, logging six weeks on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 and garnering 57 million views across three months. All of that keeps Nobody Wants This season 3 firmly in play while Netflix watches early-season two viewership and completion rates. Until an order is filed, the status is pending, and development can proceed without filming.

Is Nobody Wants This renewed for season 3? Status check and press-release review

There is no publicly filed renewal, production start or episode order for Nobody Wants This season 3, and no season 3 press release has been posted on Netflix channels. The most recent official announcement on record is the season 2 pickup on October 10, 2024, which also confirmed Konner and Kaplan as incoming showrunners. Season 2 rolled out worldwide on Oct. 23, 2025, and Netflix typically weighs the first few weeks of viewing and completion before deciding on next steps. In the background, industry trackers covering the title’s renewal hub describe the status as “pending,” with a focus on early-season two performance.

What the makers have said about Nobody Wants This season 3, plus the renewal signals that matter

Across recent interviews, the creative team has kept the door wide open. As per the Parade report dated October 23, 2025, Kristen Bell, who plays Joanne, stated,

“The writer’s room is working right now. ... You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter report dated October 22, 2025, the piece noted that the team has,

“The writers are back in the room, blue-skying a not-yet-officially-ordered third season.”

As per Entertainment Weekly's report dated September 10, 2024, creator Erin Foster remarked,

“I absolutely want another season of the show.”

She added,

"And I definitely wrote it with a second or third season in mind, because I got plans for Joanne."

As per the People report dated April 12, 2025, Sara Foster joked about a cameo plan with Erin Foster and stated,

“Maybe season 3, [sisters] Morgan [Justine Lupe] and Joanne [Kristen Bell] go on sabbatical and then it's us.”

Those statements intersect with measurable signals that tend to drive Netflix decisions:

1) Performance track record

Season 1 held six weeks in the Global English Top 10 and reached 57 million views in three months, a result that Netflix often continues to nurture. This keeps Nobody Wants This season 3 in realistic contention while new episodes find their audience.

2) Launch timing and decision window

Season 2’s release on October 23, 2025, sets up a standard evaluation period across the first few weekly charts. A season 3 verdict often lands within weeks if the metrics are decisive. That makes the near-term viewing curve crucial for Nobody Wants This season 3.

3) Creative continuity

Konner and Kaplan stewarded season 2 while Foster remained EP. That stability lowers risk for another cycle, which improves the odds for Nobody Wants This season 3, provided the audience shows up again.

4) Earliest window if ordered

With writing activity reported but no shoot underway, the optimistic runway points to 2026 for Nobody Wants This season 3, subject to renewal, scheduling and cast availability. This is industry inference based on standard Netflix timelines rather than an announced plan.

Where this leaves things:

Currently, the status of Nobody Wants This season 3 remains unconfirmed. The writers are working, the creator has publicly framed a multi-season arc, and the season 1 numbers are strong. If season 2 sustains comparable engagement, the path to Nobody Wants This season 3 is straightforward, and the next move rests with Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates.